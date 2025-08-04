2-time World Champion to confront Becky Lynch tonight & challenge her for WWE title? Exploring the chances

Becky Lynch successfully defended her Women's Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria at SummerSlam. Now that she is officially done with Valkyria, The Man will be looking for her next challenger on RAW. Rumors have been swirling that a two-time WWE World Champion may confront Lynch tonight and challenge her for the coveted title.

IYO SKY might step up against Big Time Becks on RAW. The Japanese superstar failed to become the Women's World Champion at SummerSlam last night. SKY has been in the title picture for quite some time now. Therefore, WWE might push her in a new direction to give her a fresh start. Hence, The Genius of the Sky may set her sights on the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

On the other hand, Becky Lynch will also be looking for a fresh storyline on RAW following her prolonged feud with Lyra Valkyria. The Man needs a strong babyface opponent to solidify her title reign and status as a vicious heel on the roster. Considering her popularity, IYO SKY could be a great match for the veteran champion moving forward on Monday nights.

Despite being on the active roster for the past few years, SKY and Lynch have only faced each other once in their careers. Therefore, it would be a marquee showdown that can headline any upcoming episode of RAW. Hence, there is a high possibility that WWE might kick off a feud between The Genius of the Sky and Big Time Becks tonight on RAW.

IYO SKY is a former Women's World Champion and a former WWE Women's Champion. She has all the tools to go toe-to-toe with The Man. That said, this angle is purely speculative at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Becky Lynch and SKY.

Becky Lynch to remain the Women's Intercontinental Champion for the rest of the year?

Becky Lynch is having a dominant run as the Women's Intercontinental Champion. Initially, fans thought it could be a transitional reign to elevate Lyra Valkyria and keep her in the spotlight. But after several successful title defenses, it looks like WWE has some major plans for Lynch's title reign down the line.

The Man has defended her gold against Bayley and Valkyria so far. There were widespread rumors that she might drop the Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam 2025. The fact that it did not happen indicates that Becky Lynch might have a long title reign in WWE.

The 38-year-old also debuted a new theme song at The Biggest Party of the Summer, further solidifying the rumors that she may remain a champion throughout 2025. Lynch would likely drop the coveted title on a grand stage like Royal Rumble or WrestleMania next year.

There's a strong chance WWE will give The Man more historic feuds to further cement her legacy before she eventually drops the title to a rising star. That said, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Becky Lynch in WWE as the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

