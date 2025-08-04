5 feuds that could begin on WWE RAW following SummerSlam 2025

WWE has successfully wrapped up SummerSlam 2025. The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW will see the fallout of The Biggest Party of the Summer. The post-SummerSlam period usually marks a fresh beginning on the roster, heralding fresh feuds and storylines on both brands.With the number of superstars on the RAW roster, several exciting storylines could begin on the red brand tonight. While feuds like Naomi vs. Stephanie Vaquer and CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins are inevitable, other fresh storylines could also take center stage. WWE might also start the buildup for its upcoming premium live event, Clash in Paris.Here are five feuds that could begin on WWE RAW following SummerSlam 2025:#5. IYO SKY vs. Becky LynchIYO SKY failed to capture the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam as she came up short against Rhea Ripley and Naomi. The 35-year-old has been in the title picture for months. Therefore, WWE can push her in a fresh direction now. The Genius of the SKY could chase the Women's Intercontinental Championship on RAW.Meanwhile, Becky Lynch needs a fresh feud for her title now that Lyra Valkyria is officially out of the Women's IC Title race. The company could run Lynch vs. SKY, a feud that has the potential to elevate the women's division. With both being two of the top stars, Triple H could book this blockbuster match for the upcoming PLE, Clash in Paris.#4. Austin Theory vs. Grayson WallerWWE revealed the breakup of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller's alliance in a shocking fashion a few weeks ago on RAW. However, this rivalry could finally take off now that SummerSlam is in the rearview mirror. Theory could make a stunning return on an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.He could go right after Waller, attacking the latter for his betrayal. Fans have been clamoring to see this feud for a long time. Therefore, Triple H can finally pull the trigger on this, starting with Austin Theory's babyface turn. This could finally kick off an intriguing heel vs. face feud on the red brand.#3. Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria may begin on WWE RAWBayley cost Lyra Valkyria the Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. She tried to knock off Becky Lynch with a fist, which instead landed on Valkyria, becoming the reason for her defeat. Although The Role Model didn't cost the 28-year-old deliberately, it was enough to exacerbate their already bitter relationship.Lyra Valkyria could blame Bayley for her loss and this could eventually lead to a full-fledged feud between them. The two superstars did feud before, but it was more of a multi-person feud with Lynch in the mix. Now that the Women's Intercontinental Title is out of the equation, Bayley and Valkyria could start a classic one-on-one feud on RAW.#2. Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins &amp; Co.Following his big win over Karrion Kross at SummerSlam, it looks like Sami Zayn is officially done with The Doom Walker. He now might focus on his mission of becoming a World Champion in WWE. Zayn could start a compelling feud with new World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and his faction on RAW.There were already tensions between the two parties in the past, and Triple H may fully explore this rivalry now. Sami Zayn could battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in several matches, which could ultimately lead to a singles match between Zayn and Rollins at an upcoming premium live event.#1. Rhea Ripley vs. Becky LynchRhea Ripley failed to win the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam. She has been chasing the title for eternity now, and things have become oversaturated. Therefore, WWE might push Mami into a new and fresh direction on RAW. Failing to capture the World Title, Ripley may set her sights on the Women's Intercontinental Championship.The Eradicator could go after her former rival and defending champion, Becky Lynch. The two superstars delivered a blockbuster feud in the past, and they could recreate the same magic. WWE can kick off this feud on RAW, and this can significantly elevate the prestige of the Women's Intercontinental Championship, which many undervalue at times.It will be interesting to see whether any of these feuds kick off on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.