Former WWE champion to return on RAW as a babyface for the first time in his career? Exploring the possibility

The upcoming episode of RAW will feature the aftermath of SummerSlam 2025. Fans can expect some major things on the show that could set the stage for the feuds and storylines for WWE's next premium live event, Clash in Paris. Tonight's RAW could also see a top star's homecoming, who could turn babyface for the first time in his WWE career.Austin Theory might make a shocking return tonight in Brooklyn. The Unproven One has been absent from WWE for the past month due to an undisclosed injury. Amid his absence, his tag team partner, Grayson Waller, started throwing shade at him after announcing the breakup of their alliance. This lays the foundation for Theory's potential babyface turn upon his comeback.Speculation suggests that he might make his unexpected return tonight to confront Grayson Waller. The RAW after SummerSlam usually marks a fresh beginning on the roster. With the spectacle in the rearview mirror, Triple H can now focus on this feud for the next few weeks. The WWE Universe had been anticipating the breakup of A-Town Down Under for the past two years.Despite such an incredible build, the company decided to break this team with just an announcement in a backstage segment. This did not sit well with fans, sparking major backlash online. Therefore, WWE might have no other choice but to pull the trigger on this feud soon. The company can do it right by bringing back the former United States Champion tonight to put him against Grayson Waller.Nonetheless, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW from Brooklyn, New York.RAW Star Austin Theory to face Grayson Waller at Clash in Paris?Clash in Paris is set to be WWE's next big premium live event after SummerSlam 2025. It is expected to feature some big matches from both RAW and SmackDown. If Austin Theory makes his return to the red brand tonight, he could be involved in a big match at the European PLE later this month.The Unproven One could face Grayson Waller in a one-on-one match at Clash in Paris. Fans have been waiting for this feud for a long time. Therefore, WWE may finally shift its attention towards it on RAW. By booking Theory vs. Waller on the international PLE, the company can put this feud in the spotlight.Fans believe that Austin Theory could be a future megastar in the company. Hence, turning him babyface and giving him a feud with The Aussie Icon could work as a springboard in his rise to the top. Moreover, such a fresh matchup would add a new layer to the WWE product, something fans have been asking for a long time.However, nothing is confirmed at the moment, as the angle is purely speculation. It will be interesting to see what Austin Theory returns and what the future holds for the youngster.