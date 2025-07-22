BREAKING: Former Tag Team Champions officially break up on WWE RAW due to 27-year-old star's injury

There has been a tag team whose breakup has been teased for a very, very long time now on WWE RAW. In a move that many might consider underwhelming, the breakup is now official, and it happened due to the injury of a 27-year-old star.Backstage on RAW, The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were furious over the state of the tag team division. This was in the aftermath of the Number One Contender's match, where Kofi Kingston was pinned, giving LWO's Cruz Del Toro &amp; Joaquin Wilde the win (and number one contender's status for the World Tag Team Titles).Backstage, after crossing paths with AJ Styles, The New Day were met by Grayson Waller. The Australian star confirmed that A-Town Down Under is officially over after the 27-year-old Austin Theory suffered an injury. He said there's a lot of dead weight gone, and this is the official breakup after a very long tease.It became a running gag on social media that the A-Town Down Under breakup on SmackDown (and RAW) was teased for as long as it was. It's going to be interesting to see the reactions to the fact that the breakup happened the way it did.There were no betrayals or turns, just an announcement on a random backstage segment. Waller, meanwhile, communicated this because he wants to work with The New Day.Kingston and Woods, on the other hand, don't seem to want to work with him.