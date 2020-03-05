2-time World Champion reveals heartbreaking reason why he left WWE in 2007

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently opened up on his exit from WWE back in 2007, on the latest edition of The Hall of Fame.

Booker made some shocking remarks in regards to his exit from the company and said that the schedule was killing him.

The veteran added that he felt he was going to die, and couldn't cope with the hectic schedule.

I needed to get away because I needed to just, you know, just detox. My schedule was killing me. I knew something’s going to happen to me if I stayed, I was coming off the King Booker run I was all over the place and I knew if I would have kept going, I was going to die, I really did. I mean that’s serious. I’m serious. I really did, I really felt like something was gonna happen to me if I, if I didn’t leave the company at that time.

Booker T wins World title:

Booker T was one of the biggest WCW stars WWE picked up following the purchase in 2001. After dangling in the mid-card for years on end, Booker was finally given a World title run, soon after he became King Booker.

He won the World title at The Great American Bash 2006 by defeating Rey Mysterio. He remained Champion for almost the entirety of the remaining year, before dropping it to Batista at Survivor Series.