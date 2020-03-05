3-time World Champion wants to form a tag team with R-Truth

R-Truth

Former WWE Champion and one of the most charismatic Superstars to ever have stepped foot in the ring, Jeff Hardy was a guest on this week's edition of WWE Backstage.

The tag team legend answered a bunch of fan questions after his appearance. One particular fan asked him if he ever considered teaming up with a Superstar from any of the three major WWE brands at the moment. Here's what Jeff had to say in response:

"Without hesitation, it would be R-Truth, you know. We are into the music scene and I think we would complement each other very well."

Jeff answering a bunch of fan questions on WWE Backstage:

Jeff is widely regarded as one of the most popular Superstars of the 2000s. Along with his brother Matt, he won the Tag Team titles on 9 occasions. Jeff broke into the main event scene back in 2008-09 and is a 3-time World Champion.

R-Truth, on the other hand, is one of the most entertaining guys on the WWE roster at the moment, with Vince McMahon being captured stating the same on video. Truth is currently a 34-time WWE 24/7 Champion and was responsible for WWE's YouTube channel bagging millions of views on a weekly basis last year, at the peak of his exploits with the title.