Cody and MJF respond to an upset fan after recent signing incident

MJF and Cody both reacted to the complaint made by the kid's father

All Elite Wrestling star MJF is known for always conforming to the lost art of kayfabe and never breaking his character.

Recently, MJF appeared at a fan meet and greet at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, during AEW Revolution weekend.

The dastardly heel stayed true to his character throughout the signing, and ended up showing the middle finger to a seven-year old kid. The clip began making rounds on social media, and the kid's father wasn't thrilled with it one bit.

While speaking with TMZ, the kid's dad said that MJF's gesture resulted in fans mocking his son on social media, and added that he's raised the issue with Cody himself.

I tried to laugh it off knowing he's just in character, but it really upset him. I know that's his gimmick but he's only 7 & doesn't understand.

Cody responded to the kid's father on Twitter, and promised free tickets to him. The AEW EVP also said that he'll personally come by and say hello to him and the kid during the show.

Hey Tom. Just give me your name and city and we will have some will-call tickets for the next time we are in your neighborhood, plus I’ll personally come by and say hello during the show. — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 4, 2020

MJF, on the other hand, is having a field day on Twitter, and is doing everything he can to make sure that the story gets as much coverage as possible.

Check out the tweet MJF has posted in response to the complaint from the kid's dad.

I’m not a villain.



I’m salt of the earth. https://t.co/hcvOslfM80 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 4, 2020