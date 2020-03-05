4-time WWE Women's Champion reveals advice Chris Jericho gave her

Chris Jericho (Photo Credit: AEW)

WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently sat down with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso and opened up on her new project named 'KAYfABE', which she has started with former WWE Divas Gail Kim and Christy Hemme.

During the interview, Lita recalled wearing a "#TimesUp" ring gear during her Royal Rumble 2018 appearance, in support of the campaign that fought against inequality in workplaces.

Lita stated that she neither received nor asked for permission from WWE to wear the said gear. She reflected on getting advice from current AEW star Chris Jericho, which she remembered when she decided to use the gear for her appearance.

To be fair, I was never told not to wear it. It was actually Chris Jericho who told me, ‘Always ask for forgiveness instead of permission.’ I wanted my shirt to be a support of any woman mistreated in any way, no matter where they are in the journey. People are in different places with whatever their journey entails. Some choose to stay quiet; some people want to come out. None of those scenarios are wrong.

Lita has enjoyed quite an incredible career in WWE and was rewarded for the same in 2014 when she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. She is regarded by many as one of the most influential women in the history of the company.

Lita had a strong showing in her 2018 Royal Rumble appearance but was eliminated by Becky Lynch, moments after she threw out Tamina and Mandy Rose from the free-for-all.