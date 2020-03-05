Lana reveals new details about fight with Liv Morgan during WWE RAW wedding segment

Lana hits Liv Morgan

WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan will be entering the Elimination Chamber this Sunday to compete for an opportunity at Becky Lynch's RAW Women's title at WrestleMania, but it seems like a certain fellow RAW Superstar isn't done with Morgan and still holds animosity toward her.

Lana posted a video on her official Youtube channel recently, and talked about how Morgan ruined her wedding on WWE RAW back in December.

In the video, Lana provided some new details on what exactly happened at the wedding.

I wear wigs, that’s no secret. I burnt my hair off in 2018. 50 percent of my hair was literally melted off. Not going to mention the person that bleached it, and I’ve been wearing wigs since then.

Lana then added that Morgan snatched her hair too hard, to the point that she got some of Lana's real hair that was underneath the wig that she was wearing.

Lana goes off on Liv Morgan:

The Lana-Bobby Lashley wedding had been heavily promoted by WWE, and headlined the final RAW of 2019.

Morgan had been teasing a return for a while at that point, but no one had imagined that she would come out during the wedding and reveal that she is in love with Lana.

The angle went nowhere though, and Morgan seems to have moved on to focus on the RAW Women's title.

It would be interesting to see what Morgan has to say in response to Lana's accusations that she made in the above video.