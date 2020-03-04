Vince McMahon calls two-time WWE US Champion "one of the most entertaining guys on the roster" [Video]

Vince McMahon

The latest edition of WWE Network's special series, "WWE 24", focuses on the career of R-Truth, who is dubbed by many as one of the most entertaining Superstars in the business today. The documentary did an incredible job of giving the fans a peek at Truth's humble beginnings and the barriers he crossed on his way to becoming a mainstay in the biggest pro-wrestling promotion in the world.

It seems like Vince McMahon, the Chairman of WWE himself is a big fan of Truth, as can be seen in the video below. This clip from the WWE 24 special shows Truth and Vince at a backstage area, with Vince heaping praise on the 34-time WWE 24/7 Champion and calling him one of the most entertaining guys on the roster.

You're one of the most entertaining guys we have on the roster. You can use your assets, no matter what they are.

"You're one of the most entertaining guys on the roster" - Vince McMahon pic.twitter.com/2CwrVXFiYO — WWE Classics Daily (@tmykwoah) March 4, 2020

Last year, Truth began getting heavily featured on the main roster after the WWE 24/7 title was created. Truth and Carmella's hilarious exploits with the title bagged millions of views on all of WWE's social media handles, primarily Youtube. Truth was even voted as the most popular Champion in a poll that was held on WWE's official website, which saw him beating the likes of Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, and Seth Rollins to take the No.1 spot. Looking at the above stats, it's not surprising to see Vince McMahon going gaga over Truth.