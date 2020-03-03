Brock Lesnar breaks character to help Drew McIntyre get over on WWE RAW [Video]

McIntyre and Lesnar

The road to WrestleMania 36 has been faring well for 2020 Royal Rumble winner, Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath made it clear on tonight's edition of WWE RAW that he will give everything he's got to capture the WWE title from Brock Lesnar at The Show of Shows on April 5.

McIntyre hit The Beast with three Claymore Kicks tonight and the crowd seemed to be loving every second of the segment. As a distraught Lesnar was about to leave after being kicked in the head by McIntyre, the latter came back and hit him with another devastating Claymore Kick to a loud chorus of cheers.

McIntyre screamed at a fallen Lesnar and proceeded to pick up the WWE title to pose with it for the live audience. Shortly after, he hit Lesnar with a third Claymore Kick.

Alex McCarthy recently posted a clip that shows the aftermath of McIntyre's second Claymore Kick attack on Lesnar. As can be seen in the clip below, McIntyre gets all pumped up after putting down Lesnar, and this prompts The Beast to break character and tell him to pick up the belt, to put across the beatdown angle properly. At the 0:04 mark in the clip, you can hear Lesnar scream "pick up the belt" at McIntyre, who immediately listens and does as told.

Drew McIntyre got caught up in the moment of beating down Brock Lesnar, but watch Brock tell Drew "pick up the title!" while he's selling, making sure they got the angle across properly.



I adore how focused Lesnar was on making Drew look great last night - amazing! #RAW pic.twitter.com/D4NzusO31L — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 3, 2020

McIntyre and Lesnar are all set to collide in a blockbuster main event at The Grandest Stage Of Them All on April 5. Tonight's incident is a clear indication that Lesnar is pretty serious about his match at WrestleMania 36 and is doing all he can to put over his opponent as a dominant babyface.