2-time World Champion says he has "never heard of" Shawn Michaels

The statement was in response to a fan taking a jibe at him on Twitter.

It would be interesting to see what Michaels thinks of the Superstar's comments.

A professional wrestler's popularity comes with tons of responsibilities. It also leads to fans comparing said wrestler to a Superstar from the past, with the most notable cases being the comparisons between Stone Cold Steve Austin and CM Punk or Hulk Hogan and John Cena.

SmackDown Live Superstar Dolph Ziggler has wowed the WWE Universe with his amazing in-ring skills for more than a decade now. His wrestling style has led to fans comparing him with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on many occasions.

Recently, a fan addressed Ziggler in a tweet and said that he's kind of a Shawn Michaels rip-off. The 2-time World Champion hit back at the fan and took a shot at Michaels in the process, by stating that he has never heard of the Heart Break Kid. Check out the exchange below:

Never heard of them — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) March 21, 2020

Although one simply cannot compare Ziggler with someone who is widely regarded by many as possibly the greatest wrestler in history, the former has managed to do well for himself on WWE's main roster.

Ziggler was once a part of The Spirit Squad and was dubbed as Nicky. He was repackaged in 2008 and introduced himself to the WWE Universe as 'Dolph Ziggler'. In addition to being a 2-time World Heavyweight Champion, Ziggler has held several other titles including the United States Championship and the Intercontinental title.