2-time WWE Champion to become new leader of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor replaced? 5 ways the villainous faction could break up

The Judgment Day is one of WWE’s most popular factions right now. The heel crew, however, has been facing a lot of internal turmoil between its members.

Thus, there is a chance that the stable could soon break up, and here are five ways the company could make it happen.

#5. Finn Balor may get replaced by a new leader

Finn Balor has been trying to act as the leader of The Judgment Day for several months. However, The Prince hasn’t been getting any success in his singles career. With JD McDonagh sidelined with injury, there’s not much for him to do in the tag team division. He also lost his Intercontinental Championship match against Bron Breakker this week on RAW.

While his in-ring record is lackluster, Balor has been constantly and unapologetically dismissive about his teammates’ achievements and significance. Notably, Dominik Mysterio is already looking for a new member to add to The Judgment Day. AJ Styles, who is also in a feud against Breakker right now, could fill this role.

The former two-time WWE Champion could give the heel faction the competitive edge it needs and bring the IC Title to the stable. However, since Finn Balor is hellbent on not accepting new members, especially the ones after the same goal as him, Dom and the crew could kick him out.

#4. Liv Morgan could give up on Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio is one of the best heels in WWE right now. However, the 27-year-old hasn’t won any main roster title so far. He also cost Finn Balor his Intercontinental Championship match by making him lose his balance right when he was about to hit a Coup de Grace to win.

While this was an accident, he didn’t stop when Liv Morgan asked him not to bring up the new member conversation ahead of Balor’s match. While The Prince already sees Mysterio as a snake, The Miracle Kid could also give up on her “Daddy Dom” and kick him out of The Judgment Day for costing Balor his match.

#3. LivDom and Raquel Rodriguez might get shifted to SmackDown

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship ahead of the Elimination Chamber. However, the new titles will also bring added responsibilities for The Judgment Day duo. This especially includes defending the belts on RAW, SmackDown, as well as NXT since all three brands share the same tag titles for the women’s division.

Due to this, Morgan, Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio, the man who helped them dethrone Naomi and Belair, could be moved to SmackDown, the brand on which the previous champions wrestled.

The Miracle Kid will face Jade Cargill on SmackDown this week, which could potentially start a new feud. Thus, Judgment Day could become separated across different brands and may not function as a unit as frequently.

#2. Karrion Kross joins The Judgment Day?

Karrion Kross is trying to get into the head and under the skin of AJ Styles. The 39-year-old doesn’t have his faction, The Final Testament, anymore following the release of AOP and Paul Ellering. However, since Judgment Day is also feuding with Styles right now, the heel faction could recruit Kross. Moreover, Dom was also seen speaking to him on this week’s episode of RAW.

However, given that Kross is a power-hungry mastermind, he may try to take over as the leader of the crew. This would put him in an unavoidable clash with Finn Balor, who also wants the reins of the stable in his hands. Thus, there is a chance that Kross’ addition could lead to the removal of Balor down the line.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could betray Finn Balor and recruit a new enforcer

The Judgment Day folded pretty easily each time it ran into Bron Breakker. Due to the great divide in strength between the two-time Intercontinental Champion and the members of the heel crew, The Dog of WWE didn’t have any problems despite being outnumbered. Thus, the group clearly needs a new enforcer.

To fulfill this role, Dominik Mysterio could bring back Rusev (AKA Miro) to the company. The former three-time United States Champion would add the muscle power the faction currently lacks to take on bigger wrestlers like Breakker. Dom could even betray Finn Balor and make The Bulgarian Brute attack him before kicking him out of the faction. It would be interesting to see what the future holds for the purple and black faction.

