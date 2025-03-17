3 Reasons why Penta was rejected as the new Judgment Day member on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio has been trying to add a new member to the crew. This week on RAW, Dom suggested the name of Penta EL Zero Miedo but was instantly blown off by Finn Balor. Here are three reasons why the luchador was rejected as the heel faction’s latest addition.

#3. Penta is after the same prize as Finn Balor

Penta faced Ludwig Kaiser in a No Holds Barred match in front of the crowd of Brussels, Belgium, tonight on RAW. While The Imperium member tried to play dirty, he failed to overcome the luchador yet again. Following his victory, Penta was interviewed by Cathy Kelley, who asked what was next for Penta. In response, he said that he aims to become the Intercontinental Champion.

Notably, Finn Balor is scheduled to face Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship tonight. Thus, Penta is after the same prize The Prince is fighting for. This angered the inaugural Universal Champion, who scoffed at Dominik Mysterio for choosing the luchador as the new Judgment Day member before walking away angrily.

#2. Finn Balor doesn’t want JD McDonagh to be replaced in The Judgment Day

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh aren’t just teammates but great friends in real life. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, JD revealed that the former Demon King opened the first independent pro wrestling school in Ireland in their hometown. The two have known each other for almost three decades, with Balor being a mentor figure for McDonagh.

The Prince also shared the World Tag Team Championship with JD and has an inseparable bond with him. Thus, the inaugural Universal Champion may be protective of his tag team partner’s spot in The Judgment Day and would never agree to replace him with anybody.

#1. It would be harder to control The Judgment Day with another member

Finn Balor has been trying to shake up the power dynamics in The Judgment Day, and while he says the faction is a family, he wants to be its leader. Old members like Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Carlito still listen to him without much confrontation.

However, newer members like Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have shown some subtle opposition. The inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion especially throws several taunts at Balor. Thus, if a new member gets added to the ranks, the former Demon King’s authority will get diluted even further. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the heel crew.

