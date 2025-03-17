3 Ways Dominik Mysterio could get involved in Finn Balor vs. Bron Breakker on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio got Finn Balor a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on last week’s edition of RAW. The former Universal Champion will lock horns with Bron Breakker on tonight's edition of the flagship show.

Ad

Now, as The Prince gears up for his bout against The Dog of WWE, here are three ways Dominik Mysterio can influence the outcome of the match:

#3. Dominik Mysterio could add Miro (FKA Rusev) to The Judgment Day at the expense of Finn Balor

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

The Judgment Day has become significantly weak after JD McDonagh went on an injury-related hiatus. Dominik Mysterio wants to add a new member to make up for this loss in strength. However, Finn Balor has been completely against the idea and is more focused on blaming Dom for getting JD injured.

Tonight, The Latino Cheat could betray The Prince and kick him out of the faction after costing Finn the Intercontinental Title match. He could execute his plan by bringing Miro (FKA Rusev) back to WWE as the new member of The Judgment Day and make him interfere in the match to ensure Balor’s defeat.

Ad

Thus, Dominik Mysterio would have a new enforcer in the crew, and the troublemaker of the faction would get kicked out.

#2. He could show Finn Balor the benefit of getting a new member

Expand Tweet

Ad

Finn Balor has been salty to everyone in The Judgment Day for several months. This caused Liv Morgan to not be on speaking terms with the Irishman ahead of Christmas. Moreover, Mysterio also picked a bone with Finn when he said he defeated Damian Priest in a singles match, unlike Balor.

However, last week, The Prince showcased his compassionate side when he hugged Dominik Mysterio after The Latino Cheat got him a title match against Breakker. Thus, Dom could build on this show of goodwill while also trying to add a new member to the crew.

Ad

He could help The Prince pick up the win against The Dog of WWE via the help of Miro, showing him the incentive of added muscle. Thus, Balor could finally be okay with a new face in the faction, allowing The Judgment Day to become the most dominant group on RAW once again.

#1. Finn Balor could win the title on RAW but lose everything at WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dominik Mysterio has been trying to be The Judgment Day’s peacekeeper for a long time. The former NXT North American Champion requesting a title shot for Balor from Adam Pearce was another step in the same direction. However, there has been no change in the behavior of the former Universal Champion, who is constantly trying to be the leader of the heel faction.

Thus, there is a chance that if Dom and Co. help Balor become the new Intercontinental Champion tonight, it will only add fuel to the 43-year-old's authoritative behavior. Just like Damian Priest, he could also begin to say that The Judgment Day needs him more than he needs the faction.

This could trigger Dom to rectify his mistake at WrestleMania 41 when Bron Breakker would potentially challenge The Prince for a title rematch. The heels could stab Finn in the back, allowing Bron to get an advantage and eventually become a three-time Intercontinental Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback