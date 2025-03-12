Liv Morgan's ex-girlfriend & former partner to join Judgment Day; huge title change? 4 Ways Rusev and Lana can return to WWE together

Former WWE Superstars Rusev (aka Miro) and Lana (aka CJ Perry) were a popular act in the Stamford-based company in the mid to late 2010s. While The Bulgarian Brute was released in April 2020, his former manager left in June 2021.

After Rusev’s departure from AEW in February, both former superstars are free agents right now. The couple recently renewed their wedding vows after parting ways last year. This has raised speculation of their return to WWE together. On that note, let's take a look at four ways the two make a comeback:

#4. The Bulgarian Brute could aim to become the United States Champion once again

Rusev had a very dominant run as the United States Champion, holding the title three times. After returning to the company, the 39-year-old could aim to win the prestigious gold back and become a four-time US Champion. To assist him, Lana could return as his manager.

The United States Championship is currently held by LA Knight, who recently defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to win the title a second time. Rusev has also beaten The Man of Strong Style to win the gold back in December 2018. Thus, he could lay claim to getting a title shot and start a feud with The Megastar.

#3. Bron Breakker could get a new and worthy opponent

Bron Breakker has approached Adam Pearce multiple times with complaints of not letting his Intercontinental Championship run shine. The Dog of WWE has nagged the RAW General Manager for a strong opponent worthy of competing for the title several times. If Rusev returns, The Scrap Iron will have a strong answer to Breakker’s queries.

Just like the two-time IC Champion, the former Miro is known for his massive strength and high agility. Additionally, with Lana at ringside to interfere in the match, the Steiner dynasty wrestler would be fighting an uphill battle if he faces Rusev. WWE could use this setup to make Breakker lose the title in order to prepare him for the World Heavyweight Championship in the future.

#2. Lana and Rusev could fight together as a mixed tag team

While Lana was the three-time US Champion's manager, she also wrestled in several matches in the women’s division. The duo could make a return to WWE and fight as a mixed tag team. Interestingly, if they join the SmackDown brand, they could feud against Andrade and Zelina Vega.

The WWE Speed Champion and Vega have competed as a mixed tag team together. The former LWO member was also Andrade’s manager for a big chunk of his career. Additionally, The Ravishing Russian and The Bulgarian Brute could also face Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch when the former Women’s World Champion returns.

#1. Liv Morgan could add the duo to The Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio wants to add new members to The Judgment Day in the wake of JD McDonagh’s injury hiatus. But Finn Balor is strictly against the idea. However, since Liv Morgan has brought back gold to the faction by winning the Women’s Tag Titles alongside Raquel Rodriguez, she could have her way and supersede Balor’s authority.

The Miracle Kid has history with both The Bulgarian Brute and The Ravishing Russian, the latter being involved with her in a romantic storyline as well. The former three-time US Champion could be the heel crew’s new muscle and enforcer while Lana could add to Rodriguez and Morgan’s influence in the women’s division. It would be interesting to see if and when Rusev and Lana return to the company.

