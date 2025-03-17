Judgment Day to betray top member after major potential upset on WWE RAW? Twist explored

The Judgment Day is trying to find balance amid all the chaos caused by its members not being on the same page. The heel crew is looking to add more gold to its ranks to fix this problem. However, there is a chance that the faction may betray Finn Balor at WrestleMania 41 if he manages to dethrone Bron Breakker and become the new Intercontinental Champion tonight on RAW.

The Prince has been short-tempered and demeaning toward his teammates for several months. Recently, however, Dominik Mysterio got him a title shot against Bron Breakker. This was yet another effort by The Latino Cheat to add stability to the faction, following which the inaugural Universal Champion hugged him.

This endearing moment could be followed by the 43-year-old pulling off a huge upset and dethroning Breakker with the help of The Judgment Day. However, given his desire to be the leader of the crew, a title win could make him more authoritative. Finn Balor could thus become a menace and step on Dom and Liv Morgan's toes more often.

This could result in the faction betraying The Prince at WrestleMania 41 during a potential title rematch against The Dog of WWE. Instead of helping Finn, the heel stable could give Bron an advantage and let Balor take the fall. WWE could use this setup to give the 27-year-old his title back, making him a three-time Intercontinental Champion. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation at this point.

Dominik Mysterio will finally be able to add a new member to The Judgment Day if Finn Balor loses tonight

Dominik Mysterio has been trying to expand The Judgment Day following JD McDonagh’s injury-related hiatus. However, Finn Balor has been completely against it despite the faction losing its edge and being unable to take its opponents down.

This has been especially seen in the stable's current feud with Bron Breakker, with The Dog of WWE overpowering Finn and Co. with ease. Moreover, Dominik had to save Balor mere seconds before he ate a Super Spear from Bron after The Prince’s plan to launch a surprise ambush failed.

While the former Demon King has the Intercontinental Championship to gain tonight, he may lose his influence over The Judgment Day if he faces a defeat. This would add to Balor’s long list of defeats in singles matches in recent times, further diminishing his status.

Thus, he could be forced to give in to his stablemates' desire to get another member added to the crew. However, this is also speculative at this point. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the heel faction.

