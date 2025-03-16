3 Possible finishes for Finn Balor vs. Bron Breakker on RAW

WWE Superstar Finn Balor will be challenging Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship on the upcoming episode of RAW. So far, the reigning champ has had the upper hand over his challenger.

Here are three possible ways this fight could go down in Brussels, Belgium:

#3. Finn Balor emerges victorious with the help of The Judgment Day

Finn Balor has been desperately trying to get the World Heavyweight Championship for several months. While his strategies and betrayals didn’t earn him the world title, he is now keen to add the Intercontinental Championship instead to his collection. However, Bron Breakker would be a very tough matchup for The Prince.

The Unpredictable Badass has already taken care of The Judgment Day multiple times on his own. However, the heel crew could strike true when it matters the most and cost Breakker his title. Thus, the former Demon King could become the new Intercontinental Champion this coming Monday night.

This could finally make Balor gel better with his teammates or make him more authoritative, creating more tension in the faction. If the creative direction chooses to dethrone The Dog, this setup could be used to give him the title back at WrestleMania 41, where Balor might be betrayed by his faction.

#2. Dominik Mysterio accidentally costs Balor the title shot

Dominik Mysterio made a vital save when he pulled Finn Balor out of the ring before Bron Breakker could hit him with a mighty Spear recently. However, the Steiner dynasty wrestler would now be on his guard and look out for Dirty Dom pulling any tricks during the title match. This could lead to Mysterio accidentally costing Balor his opportunity to dethrone The Unpredictable Badass.

This could make the former Universal Champion more rageful and he could pick a fight with Dom. Thus, a loss in this fashion would further deteriorate the environment around The Judgment Day. Moreover, this could also result in Balor getting more adamant about not adding new members to the faction.

#1. Bron Breakker could easily squash his opponent

In the two encounters Finn Balor has had with Bron Breakker, The Prince has been unable to dish out any real damage to the IC Champ. Additionally, he even hesitated to attack The Dog the first time despite having a steel chair in his hand.

However, now that Dominik Mysterio has got him a one-on-one title match, he won’t have the convenient option of escaping from the ring.

Not able to take down Balor before, The Unpredictable Badass could charge straight at him with a Spear. Following this, Breaker could finish Finn Balor with a Super Spear without taking any hit, ending the match in seconds, and thus securing a squash victory.

With this, his authority within The Judgment Day would take a big hit and he would eventually have to yield to adding a new member to the group. It would be interesting to see if Finn Balor can manage to dethrone Breakker in Brussels.

