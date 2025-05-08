2-time WWE Champion to turn heel after 220 days and join The Judgment Day at Backlash? Possibility explored

We are just a few days away from WWE Backlash 2025. The card for this Premium Live Event includes five matches. One of the title bouts set to take place is between Dominik Mysterio and Penta for the Intercontinental Championship.

When Dominik defended his title against Penta on RAW, he received help from JD McDonagh, who distracted the masked man, allowing Dom Dom to retain the gold. This is why the promotion has announced a rematch between these two stars for Backlash 2025.

Meanwhile, the WWE Universe may witness a major surprise. This could happen when two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles might turn heel after almost 220 days and join forces with The Judgment Day. The last time Styles was considered a heel was on October 3, 2024.

After this, he returned to SmackDown on the October 4, 2024 episode as a babyface, where he clashed with Carmelo Hayes in a singles bout. If AJ turns heel at Backlash this year, it will be the first time in 220 days that he will be in a villainous role. During the latest episode of RAW, The Phenomenal One confronted the villainous faction backstage.

Here, Styles sent a warning to Dirty Dominik that he would be coming for the winner of the Penta vs. Dominik Backlash match. However, after this, the IC Champion pointed out that Finn Balor has a history with Styles. Therefore, he should take care of the veteran for Dominik Mysterio, which Finn agreed to after showing an antagonistic reaction.

Just a few hours ago, Finn Balor also posted a photo with The Phenomenal One, which many believe is a hint of their reunion. One potential scenario for the reunion could occur if Styles helps Dominik Mysterio defeat Penta and retain the Championship.

After this, the 47-year-old star will join The Judgment Day and become its newest member. However, this scenario is speculative and not likely to unfold, especially since the company intended for AJ's inclusion in the mid-card title picture.

WWE has announced a massive match for the upcoming RAW

The forthcoming episode of WWE RAW will be the aftermath edition of Monday Night Show following Backlash 2025. The Stamford-based promotion has already announced that the show will feature AJ Styles and Finn Balor locking horns in a singles match.

It's important to note that this won't be the first time both former Bullet Club members will step inside the squared circle against each other. One of their well-known matches occurred during WWE TLC 2017 PLE, when Balor clashed with Styles in his demon persona.

Also, the current Judgment Day member emerged as the winner in their epic showdown. Furthermore, the announcement of this match downgrades the chances of Styles helping Dominik Mysterio at Backlash 2025.

