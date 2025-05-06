WWE makes major AJ Styles announcement

By Akash Dhakite
Modified May 06, 2025 15:11 GMT
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion. [Image via - WWE.com]
AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion. [Image via WWE.com]

WWE has made a huge announcement regarding AJ Styles after this week's RAW. The former world champion will be involved in a major singles encounter on next week's Monday night show.

Ad

On Night Two of WrestleMania 41, Styles faced Logan Paul in a one-on-one match in Las Vegas. The Maverick secured a victory following controversial sequences in the closing moments of the bout.

Last week, The Phenomenal One met Nick Aldis in a backstage segment. The SmackDown GM took over the RAW brand last week in the absence of Adam Pearce. The two men discussed what's next for the former member of The O.C., following his rivalry with Logan Paul, before Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio walked in. As The Judgment Day stars mocked the former WWE Champion, a feud between Mysterio and Styles was hinted at.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the latest edition of the red brand's show, AJ Styles entered The Judgment Day's clubhouse and asserted that he was coming for ''Dirty'' Dom's Intercontinental Championship. Tasked by The Latino Cheat to handle his dirty work, Finn Balor agreed to tackle AJ, though not without teasing further dissension between them.

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Later, WWE officially announced on X that the former leaders of the Bullet Club will face off in a singles encounter on the May 12, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Check out the post below:

Ad

AJ Styles revealed how he felt after losing to Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 41

On RAW after WrestleMania 41, Jackie Redmond interviewed The Phenomenal One. During the conversation, the 47-year-old star finally opened up about his defeat to Logan Paul.

AJ Styles stated that losing to the former United States Champion was a hard pill to swallow for him.

Ad
"Not gonna lie, Jackie, it was a hard pill to swallow. But Logan Paul plays his games, and he gets his little lackeys involved, and maybe I was prepared for that, but the truth is [that] I'm taking that L. But that's okay; I'm gonna move on. I'm gonna be okay," he said.

youtube-cover

It will be exciting to see if Styles emerges victorious against Balor on next week's RAW.

About the author
Akash Dhakite

Akash Dhakite

Twitter icon

Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.

Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.

From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.

He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Mittal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications