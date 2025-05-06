WWE makes major AJ Styles announcement

WWE has made a huge announcement regarding AJ Styles after this week's RAW. The former world champion will be involved in a major singles encounter on next week's Monday night show.
On Night Two of WrestleMania 41, Styles faced Logan Paul in a one-on-one match in Las Vegas. The Maverick secured a victory following controversial sequences in the closing moments of the bout.
Last week, The Phenomenal One met Nick Aldis in a backstage segment. The SmackDown GM took over the RAW brand last week in the absence of Adam Pearce. The two men discussed what's next for the former member of The O.C., following his rivalry with Logan Paul, before Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Dominik Mysterio walked in. As The Judgment Day stars mocked the former WWE Champion, a feud between Mysterio and Styles was hinted at.
During the latest edition of the red brand's show, AJ Styles entered The Judgment Day's clubhouse and asserted that he was coming for ''Dirty'' Dom's Intercontinental Championship. Tasked by The Latino Cheat to handle his dirty work, Finn Balor agreed to tackle AJ, though not without teasing further dissension between them.
Top WWE star punished? More details HERE
Later, WWE officially announced on X that the former leaders of the Bullet Club will face off in a singles encounter on the May 12, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW.
Check out the post below:
AJ Styles revealed how he felt after losing to Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 41
On RAW after WrestleMania 41, Jackie Redmond interviewed The Phenomenal One. During the conversation, the 47-year-old star finally opened up about his defeat to Logan Paul.
AJ Styles stated that losing to the former United States Champion was a hard pill to swallow for him.
"Not gonna lie, Jackie, it was a hard pill to swallow. But Logan Paul plays his games, and he gets his little lackeys involved, and maybe I was prepared for that, but the truth is [that] I'm taking that L. But that's okay; I'm gonna move on. I'm gonna be okay," he said.
It will be exciting to see if Styles emerges victorious against Balor on next week's RAW.