Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has sent a message to Dominik Mysterio on social media following his confrontation with his daughter Charlotte Flair on SmackDown.

The Queen is set to defend her title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. The Eradicator earned the right to challenge for the title after last eliminating Liv Morgan to win the Women's Royal Rumble match last month. On the latest episode of the blue brand, she was scheduled to have a face-to-face meeting with the 14-time women's champion.

Dominik Mysterio showed up first, however, and went back and forth with Charlotte Flair on the mic. He mentioned that they're both generational superstars. He also brought up how The Nature Boy was right when he said The Queen "isn't good enough." The latter responded by saying that she loves her dad.

Ric Flair recently took to Twitter to weigh in on the segment. He informed Dominik Mysterio that he doesn't want any part of Charlotte Flair, for his own good.

"Hey, Dominik Mysterio! You Don’t Want Any Part Of The Queen! I Don’t Think So! WOOOOO!" Wrote Flair.

Dominik Mysterio's WrestleMania opponent could be his own father Rey Mysterio

The Master of the 619 and the 25-year-old star were a tag team until the latter turned on his own father last year and joined the heelish Judgment Day. The former WWE Champion had to move to the blue brand to avoid his own son. on the latest edition of SmackDown, Dominik attacked Rey during his match against Karrion Kross, costing him the bout.

He then shoved his father multiple times while yelling at him to fight back. Rey Mysterio didn't want to hit him, and decided to walk away instead. It seems like the Mysterios will face each other in a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

