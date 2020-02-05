2-Time WWE Tag-Team Champion returning to Japan "very soon"

Davey Boy Smith Jr will be back in Japan soon

Former WWE Tag-Team Champion Davey Boy Smith Jr. recently spoke to Wrestling Inc Daily. Smith, who is the son of the late great British Bulldog, is also a 3-time IWGP Tag-Team Champion. During the interview with Wrestling Inc Daily, Smith - who has been wrestling for MLW in recent months - revealed that he will be returning to Japan "very soon"

Here's what Davey Boy Smith Jr. had to say:

I'll just leave this little tidbit for the fans: I will be returning to Japan soon. I can't divulge for what company but I will be back soon. For the fans in Japan, don't worry, The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith Jr. will be back soon and I will be better and stronger than ever. I look forward to coming back to The Land of the Rising Sun but at this point I can't say who it's for or what I'm doing. But I will be back soon." H/T: WrestlingInc

Both of Davey Boy Smith Jr's tag-team tiles reigns in WWE were alongside Tyson Kidd. Meanwhile in New Japan, Smith won his 3 IWGP Tag-Team Championships alongside Lance Archer.