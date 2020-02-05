6-time WWE champion says he spent his "best years" in another promotion

Kurt Angle says that he spent the best part of his career in Impact

Kurt Angle is one of the greatest to ever step inside the squared circle. The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke to Mark Freund. At one point, Angle spoke about how he spent the best years of his career in Impact Wrestling.

Angle also wrestled for a handful of other promotions during his time away from WWE. However, Angle stressed how beneficial his run in Impact/TNA was on his health. Here's what Kurt Angle had to say:

“My body is pretty banged up and I had a great career. It’s unfortunate that my best years were with a smaller company and not WWE, but that’s a choice I made. I did it for my own benefit, for my own health, and that was the right decision to make.”

You can check out footage from the interview below:

Really neat for this pro wrestling fan to get a few minutes to speak with @RealKurtAngle, who was nice enough to share some interesting perspective on his Hall of Fame career with WWE (and TNA). pic.twitter.com/RuO5tS7oCw — Mark Freund (@MarkFreundTV) February 2, 2020

Kurt Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2017 before returning as the RAW General Manager on the RAW after WrestleMania. This was Angle's first WWE appearance in almost 11 years. Angle wrestled the last match of his career at WrestleMania 35 last year, where he was defeated by Baron Corbin.