2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion to turn heel after 24 years and join Judgment Day? Exploring the potential 

The Judgment Day is looking for a new member in WWE. After the departure of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, the stable lost some steam. And now, an injury to one of its members, JD McDonagh, has added another set of woes for the group. At the moment, The Judgment Day is even without a leader, as there's constant fighting between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio over leadership.

In this scenario, what could be better than WWE legend and former World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio turning heel and joining the group as a potential leader? Lately, there have been speculations about Mysterio aligning with his son Dominik in The Judgment Day.

Rey has already feuded with Dom for a significant period, and now, joining the group as a potential leader might add more color to the group. Rey Mysterio has never been a heel in his entire WWE career since 2002. If he joined the group, he would become a villain for the first time in 24 years.

The last time Mysterio became a heel was in mid-1999 when he was in WCW. The Hall of Famer had then formed a stable with Eddie Guerrero and Billy Kidman called The Filthy Animals. However, that was for a brief period, as WCW was shut down soon after.

Mysterio made his debut in WWE as a face in 2002 and, since then, has never turned heel. After all this time as a heroic figure, the Master of the 619 might become a heel again. However, there has also been a debate on whether Rey should turn villain in the last leg of his wrestling career or whether The Judgment Day would gain anything out of his addition to the team.

Wrestling veteran shuts down idea of Rey Mysterio turning heel in WWE

Vince Russo doesn't think that the former World Heavyweight Champion turning heel and joining The Judgment Day would do any good. Russo instead claimed that no new addition to the faction could make the group interesting now.

During Legion of RAW, a regular listener mentioned that the three-time WWE Champion could turn heel and align with The Judgment Day, but Vince Russo wasn't on the same page. Russo claimed that even Kendrick Lamar—one of the most talked-about people after his Super Bowl halftime performance—wouldn't be able to save The Judgment Day.

"Who cares? Like, what would that do? Rey joins Judgment Day? Okay, great! What does that do? They are talking about getting a new member, who could you possibly put in that group that anybody is going to care about Judgment Day? Who? Kendrick Lamar? Maybe Kendrick Lamar! Bro, please!" Vince Russo said. [From 8:30 - 8:53]

The Master of the 619 lost a Men's Elimination Chamber qualifier against Logan Paul on RAW this week. He had also lost his main event ticket to WrestleMania 41, as the 50-year-old superstar lost the Men's Royal Rumble Match too. It now remains to be seen what Mysterio does at WrestleMania 41.

