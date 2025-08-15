2 Women Cody Rhodes was romantically linked with in WWE before marrying Brandi Rhodes

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes married Brandi Rhodes on September 12, 2013. The American Nightmare’s wife is an avid supporter of his career and is almost always the first one to congratulate him on big wins. They also worked together to give AEW the foundation on which it thrives today. Before marrying Brandi, the two-time Undisputed Champion was involved with the following women.#3. Cody Rhodes and Beth Phoenix had a rumored relationshipOwing to their celebrity status, many superstars choose to keep their relationships a secret until they get engaged. This also gives rise to several rumors regarding the relationship status of stars, and Cody Rhodes and Beth Phoenix were one such duo.Fans speculated that the two of them were dating each other between 2009 and 2010. Several photographs of Rhodes and the former Divas Champion became the basis of these rumors that circulated in pro wrestling circles. However, none of this was ever confirmed by either wrestler.#2. Cody Rhodes briefly dated Layla ElCody Rhodes’s relationship with Layla El went on between 2009 and 2011. The two wrestlers mostly kept their dating life under wraps. Unlike The American Nightmare’s rumored relationship with Phoenix, however, this one was known publicly.Following their split, Layla went on to date another wrestler named Richard Young. Layla and Young got married in 2014, shortly after which the diva exited the company.#1. Cody Rhodes’ eventual union with Brandi RhodesBrandi Rhodes arrived in WWE from its developmental territory of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW, now NXT). Joining the company in July 2011, she worked as an interviewer and announcer who went by the name Eden Stiles.Recalling how they first started seeing each other in a 2017 Wrestling Inc. interview, Brandi noted that The American Nightmare didn’t show an interest in her when they first met. Soon after, however, she found the then-Intercontinental Champion tagging along with her almost all the time.QB1 asked Brandi out shortly after, but didn’t receive a yes for a month, since Brandi didn’t want to complicate things at work. The duo quickly bonded together and even found that they had genuine chemistry with each other. Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced their engagement to fans in November 2012.Just a year later, the couple exchanged wedding vows on September 12, 2013. In 2021, they had their first daughter, whom they named Liberty. It can be easily said that Cody and Brandi are one of the most well-known power couples in WWE and pro wrestling.