  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • 2 Women Cody Rhodes was romantically linked with in WWE before marrying Brandi Rhodes

2 Women Cody Rhodes was romantically linked with in WWE before marrying Brandi Rhodes

By Ankit Singh
Published Aug 15, 2025 01:13 GMT
Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have a daughter named Liberty [Image Credits: Brandi Rhodes
Image Credits: Brandi Rhodes' official X account and WWE's official YouTube channel

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes married Brandi Rhodes on September 12, 2013. The American Nightmare’s wife is an avid supporter of his career and is almost always the first one to congratulate him on big wins. They also worked together to give AEW the foundation on which it thrives today. Before marrying Brandi, the two-time Undisputed Champion was involved with the following women.

Ad

#3. Cody Rhodes and Beth Phoenix had a rumored relationship

Owing to their celebrity status, many superstars choose to keep their relationships a secret until they get engaged. This also gives rise to several rumors regarding the relationship status of stars, and Cody Rhodes and Beth Phoenix were one such duo.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Fans speculated that the two of them were dating each other between 2009 and 2010. Several photographs of Rhodes and the former Divas Champion became the basis of these rumors that circulated in pro wrestling circles. However, none of this was ever confirmed by either wrestler.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

#2. Cody Rhodes briefly dated Layla El

Cody Rhodes’s relationship with Layla El went on between 2009 and 2011. The two wrestlers mostly kept their dating life under wraps. Unlike The American Nightmare’s rumored relationship with Phoenix, however, this one was known publicly.

Following their split, Layla went on to date another wrestler named Richard Young. Layla and Young got married in 2014, shortly after which the diva exited the company.

Ad

#1. Cody Rhodes’ eventual union with Brandi Rhodes

Ad

Brandi Rhodes arrived in WWE from its developmental territory of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW, now NXT). Joining the company in July 2011, she worked as an interviewer and announcer who went by the name Eden Stiles.

Recalling how they first started seeing each other in a 2017 Wrestling Inc. interview, Brandi noted that The American Nightmare didn’t show an interest in her when they first met. Soon after, however, she found the then-Intercontinental Champion tagging along with her almost all the time.

Ad

QB1 asked Brandi out shortly after, but didn’t receive a yes for a month, since Brandi didn’t want to complicate things at work. The duo quickly bonded together and even found that they had genuine chemistry with each other. Cody and Brandi Rhodes announced their engagement to fans in November 2012.

Just a year later, the couple exchanged wedding vows on September 12, 2013. In 2021, they had their first daughter, whom they named Liberty. It can be easily said that Cody and Brandi are one of the most well-known power couples in WWE and pro wrestling.

About the author
Ankit Singh

Ankit Singh

Twitter icon

Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.

Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.

Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications