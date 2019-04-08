2 WWE careers that ended after WrestleMania 35 and 3 that could begin

Kurt Angle's in-ring career has come to an end

One of the biggest moments from WWE WrestleMania 35 came at the start of the show when Paul Heyman surprisingly announced that the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins would kick off the main PPV. In the early stages of the match, Rollins hit “The Beast” with a low-blow and he was able to follow up with three Stomps to pick up the win.

Post-WrestleMania, Lesnar’s career in WWE remains unclear – Heyman teased a switch back to UFC before the match – while the future of some of his fellow Superstars is now a little more certain after Sunday's event.

Triple H, for example, will continue his in-ring career following his victory over Batista, while the controversial finish to the main event seems to suggest that Ronda Rousey will stick around in WWE to continue feuding with Becky Lynch.

For others, WrestleMania 35 was a time to bid farewell to the WWE Universe once and for all. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at two WWE careers that ended after the show and, if rumours and teases are to be believed, three careers that could be about to begin.

#5 Career ended: Kurt Angle

Up until the referee signalled for the bell to sound, many fans still expected there to be a twist in the Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin match, with names including John Cena and The Undertaker touted as possible Superstars who could be introduced as the Olympic Gold medallist’s real opponent instead of Corbin.

As it turned out, “The Lone Wolf” really was selected to face the retiring Hall of Famer, and not only did the match go ahead as planned, but Corbin hit the End of Days on his opponent and pinned him for the 1-2-3 to pick up the biggest one-on-one victory of his career so far.

Angle got on the mic after the match and asked the fans to chant “You suck!” along to his music one last time. Corbin, meanwhile, took straight to social media, tweeting: "To all the cry babies out there who complained and thought I should be replaced, hahahahaha eat that! There are people who deserve things and people who just take them, I just take them! @WWE #Wrestlemania35"

