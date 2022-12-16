2 WWE daughters who debuted in 2022 and 2 who could be next 

Many WWE legends have been able to watch their children follow in their footsteps over the past few years, and it appears to be a trend that isn't stopping any time soon.

Over the past 12 months, many more women have been pushed towards the business following the Women's Evolution, and two more daughters of former superstars have made their mark.

The following list looks at just two WWE daughters who made their debut this year and two who could possibly be next.

#4. Debuted in 2022 - Bianca Carelli

Bianca Carelli made headlines earlier this year when it was revealed that she had signed a deal with WWE. Santino Marella's oldest daughter has since been able to adapt to the business and made her debut just weeks after signing back in April.

Under the ring name Arianna Grace, the Canadian star has been making waves on NXT and NXT Level Up over the past few months and could be someone worth keeping an eye on when the WWE draft comes around.

#3. Could be next - Teal Piper

Ronda Rousey isn't the only combat athlete inspired by Hall of Famer "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, the legend also pushed his daughter Teal Piper to follow in his footsteps. In recent years, she has been able to pursue a career in the business.

Teal made an appearance at AEW All Out in the Casino Battle Royal back in 2019 before moving over to Women of Wrestling, where she hosted Teal Talks, much like her father, Piper's Pit.

Teal is someone who could turn WWE's head in the near future and could possibly be added as part of the announce team.

#2. Made her WWE debut in 2022 - Simone Johnson

Simone Johnson has been working at The Performance Center for several years, just waiting for her shot at the big time. The eldest daughter of The Rock was finally given her chance earlier this year when she was unveiled as the final member of The Schism.

Johnson has since become a popular figure in NXT and made history when she debuted in October by becoming the first-ever fourth-generation female wrestler in the company.

Simone currently appears on the NXT brand under the name Ava Raine and is yet to make her official in-ring debut.

#1. Could be next - Aurora Rose Levesque

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have had a huge 2022 since the two stars were promoted in WWE after former CEO and Chairman of the company Vince McMahon retired.

Unsurprisingly, the wrestling bug has been passed on to the next generation, with their oldest daughter Aurora already training to step into the ring.

Levesque is now 16 years old, which means that it won't be long before she can officially sign with the company and step up her training to be part of the Women's Division.

