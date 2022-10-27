The Rock's daughter Ava Raine makes WWE history following her NXT debut

The Rock's daughter Ava Raine became the first fourth-generation female WWE Superstar in the company, thus making history in the process.

The Rock is one of the biggest WWE Superstars and a major Hollywood celebrity. He started his career in WWE as Rocky Maivia before becoming the People's Champion. In the mid-2000s, he left WWE to pursue a career in acting.

Last night, Ava Raine shocked the world when she made her debut on NXT. Several wrestlers congratulated her on officially joining the developmental brand and appearing on weekly programming.

Several fourth-generation male superstars from the Anoa'i family, including Solo Sikoa, Jey, and Jimmy Uso, are heavily featured on the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see what Raine does as the first ever fourth-gen female wrestler.

The Rock's daughter Ava Raine joined The Schism on her debut

For the past few weeks, The Schism has been feuding with Cameron Grimes and lost a six-person tag team match against Grimes and The O.C. A hooded figure was seen stalking the group for weeks.

At Halloween Havoc, Joe Gacy announced that a new member will be joining The Schism. Last night, the group revealed Ava Raine as that member. It will be interesting to see what she does next on the Black and Gold brand.

During his early years, The Rock was one of the most hated figures as fans chanted for his death during his matches. Rocky Maivia wasn't getting the love he thought he would from the fans, which led him to bring a change to his character. Johnson brought that change with a new look and a new name.

Apart from this, Johnson joined The Nation of Domination alongside Farooq, D'Lo Brown and Savio Vega. The group helped him reach the top of the mountain and he became the leader after kicking Farooq out of the group.

