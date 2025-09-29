2 WWE returns and 2 debuts that could take place on RAW

WWE RAW is set to emanate from Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, tonight. This episode happens to be the second in the three-week build-up to the company's next premium live event, Crown Jewel: Perth, on October 11. Therefore, fans are expecting tonight's show to be a big one.Triple H and Co. have an exciting lineup planned for the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, including Dominik Mysterio defending his Intercontinental Championship against Rusev. Meanwhile, the creative team might also surprise the audience with the return and debut of some superstars.Now, let's explore two WWE returns and two debuts that could take place on RAW.#1. Ilja Dragunov could return on WWE RAWIlja Dragunov made his WWE main roster debut on the April 8, 2024, episode of RAW and defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. Later that year, it was announced that Dragunov had suffered a torn ACL during a live event and would be out of action for six to nine months.Recently, rumors have been circulating about the company bringing back the 31-year-old to initiate a feud with Rusev. If this is true, Triple H might book Dragunov's return tonight and have him cost The Bulgarian Brute a potential Intercontinental Championship victory against Dominik Mysterio.#2. Omos could make a comebackAnother superstar who could make his return tonight on WWE RAW is Omos. The Nigerian Giant has been away from the Stamford-based promotion's programming since 2024. He made his return at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Triplemania XXXIII, where he won the 2025 Bardahl Cup.Omos might now make his comeback on the upcoming episode of the red show. In a shocking twist, he might suddenly appear during the Intercontinental Championship match and cost Dominik Mysterio, sparking a feud that could eventually lead to him challenging for the AAA Mega Championship.#3. Oba Femi might make his main roster debutOba Femi has achieved significant success in NXT since his debut in 2023. He is the longest-reigning NXT North American Champion of all time and a former NXT Champion.After losing the NXT Championship to Ricky Saints last weekend at No Mercy, Oba Femi might move to the main roster. The Game might book the powerhouse's debut for tonight's episode of RAW. Given Femi's accomplishments in the WWE developmental brand, he has the potential to become a major star on Monday nights.#4. Lola Vice could join the RAW rosterLola Vice is one of the top emerging female stars on NXT. She has worked hard to become a credible competitor in the WWE developmental brand and has shared the ring with top talents like Roxanne Perez, Lyra Valkyria, and Stephanie Vaquer. She has also defeated main roster wrestlers like Natalya and Shayna Baszler in NXT Underground matches.Vice has proven her mettle in NXT and seems prepared to compete under the bright lights of the main roster. Moreover, RAW could benefit from having a fresh face in the women's division amid Naomi's hiatus. Hence, the creative team could book her main roster debut for tonight's show.