  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE has major plans for Ilja Dragunov's return - Reports

WWE has major plans for Ilja Dragunov's return - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Published Sep 10, 2025 22:43 GMT
Dragunov is out of action due to injury. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Dragunov is out of action due to injury. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE reportedly has major plans in mind for Ilja Dragunov's return to action. The 31-year-old suffered a torn ACL during a match against Gunther at a WWE Live Event in September 2024.

Ad

According to Cory Hays of BodySlam, the promotion has discussed the possibility of a rivalry between Rusev and Ilja Dragunov, but nothing has been confirmed. The feud is being discussed as a way to reintroduce The Mad Dragon to television.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rusev returned to the company earlier this year after a disappointing stint in All Elite Wrestling. He competed as Miro for the promotion and captured the TNT Championship during his time in All Elite Wrestling. The Bulgarian Brute defeated Sheamus in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match last month at Clash in Paris.

Ilja Dragunov was called up to the main roster last year during the WWE Draft. He captured the NXT Championship during his time in the developmental promotion but has not won gold on the main roster so far.

Ad

Former WWE writer criticizes Ilja Dragunov's in-ring work

Wrestling legend Vince Russo criticized Ilja Dragunov's in-ring work following a match last year on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo shared his thoughts on a Fatal 4-Way match featuring Dragunov, Jey Uso, Pete Dunne, and Braun Strowman. Russo suggested that Dragunov's moves looked unrealistic during the match and that nobody would actually fight like that.

Ad
"When I talk about the last two minutes when Pete Dunne and Dragunov were in there, Dragunov was doing these moves that were so crisp. Ridiculously unnecessary. Every time he hit him, he was doing the spin punch gimmick. Then he bounces off the ropes, came through. You're really gonna do that in a real fight bro? Seriously?" Russo said.
Ad

Rusev has been very impressive on RAW since his return to WWE television earlier this year following WrestleMania 41. Dragunov has also been rumored to have a rivalry with AJ Styles upon his return to action. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for Dragonuv when he is cleared to return to the ring.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications