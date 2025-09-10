WWE has major plans for Ilja Dragunov's return - Reports

WWE reportedly has major plans in mind for Ilja Dragunov's return to action. The 31-year-old suffered a torn ACL during a match against Gunther at a WWE Live Event in September 2024.According to Cory Hays of BodySlam, the promotion has discussed the possibility of a rivalry between Rusev and Ilja Dragunov, but nothing has been confirmed. The feud is being discussed as a way to reintroduce The Mad Dragon to television.Rusev returned to the company earlier this year after a disappointing stint in All Elite Wrestling. He competed as Miro for the promotion and captured the TNT Championship during his time in All Elite Wrestling. The Bulgarian Brute defeated Sheamus in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match last month at Clash in Paris. Ilja Dragunov was called up to the main roster last year during the WWE Draft. He captured the NXT Championship during his time in the developmental promotion but has not won gold on the main roster so far.Former WWE writer criticizes Ilja Dragunov's in-ring workWrestling legend Vince Russo criticized Ilja Dragunov's in-ring work following a match last year on RAW.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo shared his thoughts on a Fatal 4-Way match featuring Dragunov, Jey Uso, Pete Dunne, and Braun Strowman. Russo suggested that Dragunov's moves looked unrealistic during the match and that nobody would actually fight like that.&quot;When I talk about the last two minutes when Pete Dunne and Dragunov were in there, Dragunov was doing these moves that were so crisp. Ridiculously unnecessary. Every time he hit him, he was doing the spin punch gimmick. Then he bounces off the ropes, came through. You're really gonna do that in a real fight bro? Seriously?&quot; Russo said. NOTO Sports @noto_sportsLINKA feud between Ilja Dragunov and Rusev is currently discussed in WWE, as per Bodyslam. netRusev has been very impressive on RAW since his return to WWE television earlier this year following WrestleMania 41. Dragunov has also been rumored to have a rivalry with AJ Styles upon his return to action. Only time will tell what the promotion has planned for Dragonuv when he is cleared to return to the ring.