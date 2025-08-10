  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Absent WWE star pitched for rivalry with AJ Styles - Reports

Absent WWE star pitched for rivalry with AJ Styles - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Published Aug 10, 2025 21:35 GMT
Styles was in action at SummerSlam 2025 last weekend. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Styles was in action at SummerSlam 2025 last weekend. [Image credit: WWE.com]

An absent WWE star has reportedly been pitched for a rivalry with AJ Styles upon his return to action. Styles challenged Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship last weekend at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

According to a report from Boozer Rasslin, Ilja Dragunov has been pitched for a rivalry with AJ Styles when he is cleared to return to action. The Mad Dragon suffered a torn ACL during a match against Gunther at a WWE Live Event in September 2024. Dragunov was called up to the main roster in 2024 after an impressive stint in NXT.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio defeated AJ Styles at SummerSlam to retain the Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio did not want his stablemates involved in the match and was able to outsmart the legend to retain the title.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Styles approached Dirty Dom this past Monday night on WWE RAW and made it known that he would be coming after the Intercontinental Championship as long as Mysterio held the title.

Former WWE writer criticizes AJ Styles' storyline

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently criticized AJ Styles' storyline on WWE RAW and claimed it was silly.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio was supposed to defend the Intercontinental Championship against The Phenomenal One at Night of Champions earlier this year, but the match was postponed.

Styles spent the next few weeks playing mind games with Mysterio by dressing up in different disguises. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that the storyline was silly and wondered what the point of it was.

"The whole last three weeks, four weeks, whatever it is, this was the premise: AJ is keeping an eye on Dom until he gets cleared. That’s nothing. So now, this week, they had him in costume. ‘Oh, I am a valet, oh I am a Janitor, because I’m keeping my eye on you till you get cleared.’ We know eventually that he’s going to get cleared. So what is the point of three weeks of Aj doing this? What is the point of all that silliness?" said Russo.
Ad

It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for Styles after he failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications