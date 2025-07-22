AJ Styles' antics on RAW called silly by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

AJ Styles was seen in different costumes on RAW as the former WWE Champion continued to keep his eyes on Dominik Mysterio. However, the antics did not sit well with Vince Russo, who called it silly.

Ad

AJ Styles has been chasing Dominik Mysterio over the last few weeks. However, the Judgment Day star managed to avoid the match, citing injury. Nonetheless, AJ continued to stalk Dirty Dom on WWE RAW last night, where the latter finally revealed that he's cleared for an in-ring return and will face him for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that everyone knew Dominik Mysterio was going to be cleared at some point in time and thus, it was silly of Styles to stalk him in different getups.

Ad

Trending

"The whole last three weeks, four weeks, whatever it is, this was the premise: AJ is keeping an eye on Dom until he gets cleared. That’s nothing. So now, this week, they had him in costume. ‘Oh, I am a valet, oh I am a Janitor, because I’m keeping my eye on you till you get cleared.’ We know eventually that he’s going to get cleared. So what is the point of three weeks of Aj doing this? What is the point of all that silliness?" [41:58 onwards]

Ad

AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio were slated to face off at WWE Night of Champions. However, the match was nixed after Dirty Dom suffered an injury.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vivek Sharma Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.



Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.



He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time. Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE