2 WWE Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren’t

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE rumors we hope are true and we hope aren't. We're just inches away from tonight's SmackDown and Clash in Paris 2025, and many rumors are circulating among the WWE Universe.In this article, we will discuss two WWE rumors we hope are true and three we hope aren't.#5. Hope true: Randy Orton match at Clash in Paris 2025WrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINK“There’s at least a solid chance that they're going to add Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre to the pay-per-view on Sunday. It's not 100%, but it was something that's been talked about.” - Dave Meltzer (WOR)Randy Orton attacked Drew McIntyre on last week's episode of SmackDown, which increases the chances of an Orton vs. McIntyre showdown at Clash in Paris 2025. According to the latest reports from Dave Meltzer, there is a strong possibility that the company may announce the match between the Legend Killer and The Scottish Warrior soon, but it isn't 100% confirmed yet. We hope that the rumors of a matchup between Randy and Drew are true, as this showdown would be a great addition to the card of this international premium live event.#4. Hope not true: WWE embarrassed by Becky Lynch promoWrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKKelly Osbourne, the daughter of the late Ozzy Osbourne, expresses her anger following Becky Lynch name dropping Ozzy last night: Becky stated in her promo that, “The only good thing that came out of here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good senseDuring RAW this week, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella got into a verbal altercation that later turned into a physical attack. However, during the promo war, the Irish star mocked the live crowd in Birmingham by dragging the name of the late Ozzy Osbourne.The Man marked that Ozzy was the only good thing to come out of the area. According to reports, WWE is embarrassed by Becky’s actions and is likely considering issuing an apology to Ozzy’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne.We hope that this rumor isn't true, as Lynch's future plans might be jeopardized if the company is unhappy with her actions.#3. Hope not true: Several layoffs take place in the Stamford-based promotionA report from Sean Ross Sapp revealed that the sports entertainment juggernaut is restructuring the company, leading to some staff layoffs. As of now, there are no reports of talent being released.However, we still hope the rumors aren't true, since someone losing their job is always horrific news, and we never want such a thing to happen to anyone.#2. Hope true: No desire for Vince McMahon's return to the companyVince McMahon's WWE comeback has sparked controversy among fans after his involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit. Recent reports indicate that there have been no discussions about the former Chairman's return to the company.Even, there is no desire for his comeback under the Triple H creative regime. The reason we hope that this rumor is true is that Vince's return should not happen in the company until his status in the lawsuit gets cleared.Additionally, there is currently no necessity for McMahon to make a comeback in the company.#1. Hope not true: Triple H may not be able to bring back an AEW star because of Tony KhanMany former WWE stars are currently part of All Elite Wrestling. Triple H has always tried to bring back those stars he believes could be a great addition to the roster.However, according to reports, WWE might not be able to bring AEW star Toni Storm back to the company even after her contract expires, as Tony Khan would outbid the King of the Kings. The reason for this belief is that Toni is currently one of the top stars in AEW.We hope this rumor isn't true, as it closes the door for Toni Storm's another run in the sports entertainment juggernaut.