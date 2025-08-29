  • home icon
  2 WWE Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren't

2 WWE Rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren’t

By Love Verma
Published Aug 29, 2025 05:22 GMT
Randy Orton (left), Triple H (right) [Image credits: WWE.com]
Randy Orton (left), Triple H (right) [Image credits: WWE.com]

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE rumors we hope are true and we hope aren't. We're just inches away from tonight's SmackDown and Clash in Paris 2025, and many rumors are circulating among the WWE Universe.

In this article, we will discuss two WWE rumors we hope are true and three we hope aren't.

#5. Hope true: Randy Orton match at Clash in Paris 2025

Randy Orton attacked Drew McIntyre on last week's episode of SmackDown, which increases the chances of an Orton vs. McIntyre showdown at Clash in Paris 2025. According to the latest reports from Dave Meltzer, there is a strong possibility that the company may announce the match between the Legend Killer and The Scottish Warrior soon, but it isn't 100% confirmed yet.

We hope that the rumors of a matchup between Randy and Drew are true, as this showdown would be a great addition to the card of this international premium live event.

#4. Hope not true: WWE embarrassed by Becky Lynch promo

During RAW this week, Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella got into a verbal altercation that later turned into a physical attack. However, during the promo war, the Irish star mocked the live crowd in Birmingham by dragging the name of the late Ozzy Osbourne.

The Man marked that Ozzy was the only good thing to come out of the area. According to reports, WWE is embarrassed by Becky’s actions and is likely considering issuing an apology to Ozzy’s daughter, Kelly Osbourne.

We hope that this rumor isn't true, as Lynch's future plans might be jeopardized if the company is unhappy with her actions.

#3. Hope not true: Several layoffs take place in the Stamford-based promotion

A report from Sean Ross Sapp revealed that the sports entertainment juggernaut is restructuring the company, leading to some staff layoffs. As of now, there are no reports of talent being released.

However, we still hope the rumors aren't true, since someone losing their job is always horrific news, and we never want such a thing to happen to anyone.

#2. Hope true: No desire for Vince McMahon's return to the company

Vince McMahon's WWE comeback has sparked controversy among fans after his involvement in the Janel Grant lawsuit. Recent reports indicate that there have been no discussions about the former Chairman's return to the company.

Even, there is no desire for his comeback under the Triple H creative regime. The reason we hope that this rumor is true is that Vince's return should not happen in the company until his status in the lawsuit gets cleared.

Additionally, there is currently no necessity for McMahon to make a comeback in the company.

#1. Hope not true: Triple H may not be able to bring back an AEW star because of Tony Khan

Many former WWE stars are currently part of All Elite Wrestling. Triple H has always tried to bring back those stars he believes could be a great addition to the roster.

However, according to reports, WWE might not be able to bring AEW star Toni Storm back to the company even after her contract expires, as Tony Khan would outbid the King of the Kings. The reason for this belief is that Toni is currently one of the top stars in AEW.

We hope this rumor isn't true, as it closes the door for Toni Storm's another run in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Neda Ali
