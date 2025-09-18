2 WWE rumors we hope are true and 3 we hope aren’t

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE rumors that we hope are true and hope aren't. We are just a few days away from the Wrestlepalooza event, and numerous rumors are surfacing on the internet. In this article, we will discuss two WWE rumors we hope are true, but three we hope aren't.#5. Not true: Randy Orton is unhappy with Drew McIntyreRandy Orton and Drew McIntyre locked horns on the latest episode of SmackDown. After the win, McIntyre continued his attack on The Viper, and then Cody Rhodes returned to make the save and challenged The Scottish Warrior at Wrestlepalooza. During the match, however, the Legend Killer found himself in an awkward position when he was slammed by McIntyre against the ropes multiple times.Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed that The Viper was unhappy with that spot with Drew McIntyre. He even screamed:&quot;25 goddamn years and nobody has ever slammed me against the goddamn ropes!&quot;We hope the rumor isn't true, as it could cause conflicts between McIntyre and Orton in real life. Despite this, The Apex Predator showed professionalism in the match; it went on as planned.#4. Not true: Tiffany Stratton didn't get cleared after SmackDownWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINK“Tiffany (Stratton) apparently did not get cleared after SmackDown. And the most likely spot was a Moonsault off the post in the championship match with Jade Cargill, where she smashed her head on the ground. And this was right before the finish, and they both got counted out.Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill clashed in a match on the blue brand, which ended with Nia Jax standing tall and destroying both of them. However, before that, the WWE Women's Champion found herself in a dangerous spot at ringside when she jumped off the top rope for a moonsault. According to an update from Bryan Alvarez, Stratton wasn't cleared after SmackDown following that spot. Even so, this was the reason The Irresistible Force barely touched her in the post-match assault.We hope the rumor is not true. Not getting medically cleared indicates the severity of the injury, which will put Tiffany on a break and force her to relinquish the title if it's severe.#3. Hope true: WWE is interested in signing a major nameLola Vice is currently part of NXT and is scheduled to compete in a NXT Women's Championship match against Jacy Jayne at NXT No Mercy 2025. During the buildup to this match, WWE aired a video package of Lola Vice, where her real-life sister, Natalie Loureda, was shown.Since then, there have been reports that everyone is talking about Lola's sister, and the doors are open for her to debut in the Stamford-based promotion. We hope the rumor is true, as it will bring more new faces to WWE. The company might even book Lola and Natalie in a storyline in the near future.#2. Not True: WWE has no plans for a heel turn of Jey UsoAwsomify (You are gay...) @KingawsomytLINKJey Uso heel turn would be amazingOver the past few weeks, fans have seen a drastic change in Jey Uso's behavior. The YEET Master is acting more like Roman Reigns and trying to command Jimmy Uso. This changed behavior of the OG Bloodline member sparked the possibility of his heel turn on Monday Night RAW.Meanwhile, reports revealed that WWE has no plans to turn the former Royal Rumble winner heel anytime soon. The source also confirmed that he will remain the top babyface star in the sports entertainment juggernaut.We hope the rumor is not true, as Triple H really needs to reset the booking of Jey Uso by turning him heel. Already, we have seen so much Jey as a heroic star, and switching his character is the best move for him right now.#1. Hope is true: A major reunion is discussed by WWEAndrade's recent departure from World Wrestling Entertainment has come as a shock to many. Meanwhile, reports revealed that the company is planning a major reunion of Rey Fenix and Penta. Before their WWE debut, the Lucha Brothers were part of the AEW tag team division.Andrade was paired with Fenix, but with his release, the company is exploring new directions for Rey, and his reunion with Penta is one of the potential options. We hope the rumor is true, as this reunion could be a great way to boost the tag team division of the company.