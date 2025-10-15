2 WWE Rumors we hope are true and 4 we hope aren’t: Big E forced to retire, more!

Welcome to a new edition of WWE rumors we hope are true and we hope aren't. Crown Jewel 2025 and the post-edition of Monday Night RAW have shaken the entire landscape of the company. The Vision imploded on the red brand, and Seth Rollins suffered a real-life injury at the Perth, Australia, show.Besides this, more updates emerged regarding the future of Big E and Kevin Owens in the Stamford-based promotion. In this article, we will be looking at 2 WWE rumors we hope are true and four we hope aren't.#4. Hope true: Big E is retired nowWrestle Ops @WrestleOpsLINKBig E says his [in-ring] career is kind of behind him. “My career is kind of behind me. I'm very much someone who is…I’m appreciative. I think I had a really good career, very proud of it.” (via What’s Your Story)It's been a long time since Big E has competed in the squared circle. The New Day member suffered a neck injury and fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae, which resulted in his hiatus from in-ring competition.In a recent conversation on Stephanie McMahon's YouTube show, the Powerhouse of Positivity claimed that his career is kind of behind him. Following this, a report from Fightful Select revealed that in the last couple of years, close to one out of Big E referred to him as 'retired' or a 'former wrestler'.This confirms that the 39-year-old star is seemingly retired now. We hope that the rumor is true, as Big E is happy with his in-ring career. Also, this decision could be best for his health.#2. Hope not true: More WWE stars to get fired after Crown JewelIn the past few days, many WWE stars have been fired by the Stamford-based promotion. The list includes Wes Lee, Lance Anoa'i, Kylie Rae, and many more. Meanwhile, it's crucial to note that these releases had nothing to do with budget cuts.Following this, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling News Observer revealed that more superstars are expected to part ways with WWE and get fired following Crown Jewel 2025. We hope the rumor is not true, as losing one's job will remain an unfortunate event.#1. Hope not true: Seth Rollins headed for a major surgerySeth Rollins was spotted with an arm slinger after Crown Jewel 2025. Further, the latest reports disclosed that the Visionary is believed by some within WWE to be headed for a shoulder or rotator cuff surgery.We hope the rumor is not true, as surgery suggests the injury is serious and could put Rollins on hiatus for an extended period.#3. Hope true: A massive WrestleMania 42 match for The VisionaryAfter suffering a real-life injury at Crown Jewel, the future of Rollins remains uncertain. This is why WWE executed the Vision's betrayal of Seth, even though it was not originally planned for this year. Amid this, Dave Meltzer shared an update on Rollins' WrestleMania 42 plans.The source revealed that the Visionary was tentatively scheduled for a match against Roman Reigns at next year's Showcase of Immortals.We hope that the rumor is true. Despite the Vision and Rollins' breakup, the former Shield member should lock horns at Mania next year as they already have a lot of unfinished business left.#2. Not true: Kevin Owens not returning anytime soonPhoenix @Phoenix678418LINKWhen does Kevin Owens return?Kevin Owens has not been part of WWE television since April this year due to a major neck injury. Recently, Fightful revealed that the PrizeFighter is expected to miss next year's WrestleMania to recover from the fusion surgery.This suggests that if Owens had surgery this summer, then he is still not expected to return before next summer. We hope the rumor isn't true, given it's been a long time since KO was part of the storyline. It would be great if KO recovers early and makes a successful comeback.#1. Not true: Austin Theory's WWE future with The Vision remains uncertainWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKWhen inquiring about WON's Austin Theory WarGames report, it was said that it actually was one of the options moving forward. - @FightfulSelectBefore the implosion of The Vision, Austin Theory was expected to join forces with them at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. However, with the sudden shift in the villainous faction, reports disclosed that the future of Theory's comeback is now uncertain.We hope the rumor is not true, as Austin Theory's inclusion in the Vision remains beneficial for him. The A-Town Down has already proved his in-ring talent, and if given the spotlight, he will surely shine again.