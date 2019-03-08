2 WWE rumors of the first week of March which should not come true, and 1 which should (8 March 2019)

John Cena is rumored to face Samoa Joe in a classic match at WrestleMania 35

With the grandest pay-per-view of the year, WrestleMania 35 just one month away, the WWE rumor mill is buzzing more than ever.

On top of that, the recent turn of events (Roman Reigns announcing his remission, Batista announcing his return in an epic fashion) has set social media on fire. And with WWE fans coming up with new speculations and permutations every hour, it would not be wrong to say that WrestleMania fever is running wild in the WWE Universe.

Rumors are a vital part of the sports entertainment business. They often give us a fair idea of what the future has in store for us. Even though they could be misleading at times, we should never forget that there is no smoke without fire.

Without further ado, we take a look at 2 rumors of the first week of March 2019 that should not come true, and 1 which should.

#3 Should not come true: Randy Orton vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania 35

The Viper vs The Phenomenal One could be in store for us at WrestleMania 35

According to a recent report published on Cagesideseats, a potential match between Randy Orton and AJ Styles could be on the cards for WrestleMania 35.

Well, any match featuring two high profile names of the WWE roster in the likes of Orton and Styles is simply epic, however, have we not seen enough of the duo already?

There is no denying the fact that the duo could give us a gem of a match at 'Mania35, however, they have already been involved in a feud in the past and another feud leading to a match at WrestleMania 35 would not only feel similar to another televised match but would also be repetitive.

Well, WrestleMania has always been about dream matches, those never seen before classics, thus, having another match between Orton and Styles might not be 'best for business'.

