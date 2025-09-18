2 WWE stars Bret Hart is friends with in real life and 3 he hates

WWE legend Bret Hart is undoubtedly one of the biggest names to ever step foot in the squared circle. The WWE Hall of Famer has made a name for himself with his incredible performances in the ring and the massive storylines he has been a part of.However, Hart also has a number of controversial comments linked to his name, specifically for stars he has not liked throughout his career. The star has been very vocal with his opinions and is known to be a massive voice. Let’s check out a few names Hart doesn’t like and has made controversial comments on, and some he is friends with.#5. Hates: GoldbergBret Hart has never forgiven Goldberg for the infamous kick that nearly ended his in-ring career back in WCW. During a match between the legends at Starrcade 1999, Goldberg struck Hart with a massive shot on the head, leading to a severe concussion that ultimately cut Bret’s career short.The heat between both stars further intensified after Hart stated that Goldberg cost him millions of dollars due to his careless attitude in the ring, which led to the concussion. Hart has been very vocal about the incident and has never named Goldberg as his friend.#4. Friends With: Kevin OwensWhile Bret’s grudges are well-documented, he also had praise for a number of stars, specifically his fellow Canadian, Kevin Owens. Hart has always admired Owens’ work and has called him one of his favorite wrestlers of the current era.Hart has always respected the Prizefighter, and fans have enjoyed the WWE Hall of Famer's praise for the incredible talent as well. The legend has often addressed the same during interviews and has always supported Owens.#3. Hates: Shawn MichaelsBret Hart’s hatred for Shawn Michaels is one of wrestling’s most famous real-life rivalries. Their clash reached its peak at the Montreal Screwjob back in 1997, where Hart felt betrayed as Michaels conspired with Vince McMahon to win the WWE Championship, without the legend knowing about the result.The incident is still dubbed as one of the most controversial ones in history, and has been the major reason for the heat between Michaels and Hart. While the latter has stated that he is open to ending the heat between both men, he wants HBK to apologize for what happened back in 1997.#2. Friends With: CM PunkBret Hart is also a great friend of CM Punk and has often praised him as someone who fought for respect in an era dominated by corporate interests. Hart has always admired Punk’s rebellious attitude, comparing it to the spirit of old-school wrestlers who stood their ground.The legend has respected Punk’s dedication to the industry, and has always supported the Voice of the Voiceless regardless of the debate.#1. Hates: WWE Hall of Famer Triple HBret Hart might hate a number of stars, but he has never made as many harsh comments as he has for the Game, both for his backstage influence in WWE and his connection to Shawn Michaels. Hart has accused Triple H of being a part of the series of incidents that led to the Montreal Screwjob.The veteran has also downplayed Triple H’s in-ring ability, arguing that his legacy was built more on power than talent. This long-standing criticism ensured that their relationship stayed cold, with no real sign of friendship between them. Fans will now have to wait and see if any of these stars address their relationship with Bret Hart in the future.