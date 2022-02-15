2 WWE Superstars who Brock Lesnar has never beaten and 6 he is undefeated against

Brock Lesnar is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. He has always been booked as an unstoppable force since his debut in 2002.

Since his return to the company in 2012 following his successful UFC run, he has been dominating the entire roster, winning world titles on various occasions.

The Beast Incarnate's win-loss record is quite one-sided. He is one of the most protected superstars in terms of winning matches.

It's quite difficult for a superstar to score a victory over Brock Lesnar and even more difficult to stay undefeated against him.

On that note, here's a list of superstars who Brock Lesnar has never beaten and superstars he is undefeated against.

#8. Brock Lesnar is undefeated against CM Punk in WWE

Brock Lesnar's record against CM Punk is 1-0. They battled in a singles match only at the 2013 Summerslam. This was a no disqualification match where Punk pulled all the stops to keep the Beast down, but couldn't.

With the assistance of his advocate Paul Heyman, Lesnar emerged victorious. This was the only time Brock and CM Punk collided as Punk left WWE in 2014.

#7. Lesnar is undefeated against Randy Orton

Randy Orton was scheduled to face Brock Lesnar at the 2016 Summer Slam. It was a high-profile match as Orton was returning after a long hiatus and advertised as "the 15 years in the making" match.

The Beast defeated the Viper after some vicious blows to his forehead, resulting in a technical knockout at Summerslam.

This was the only time Brock and Orton encountered each other on mainstream TV. They have wrestled each other several times in dark matches where Brock has won every time.

