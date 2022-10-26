2 WWE Superstars who never turned heel and 2 who never turned face

WWE Superstars are often broadly categorized into babyfaces and heels. The good/bad nature of the characters makes for compelling television. The company gives fans the opportunity to root for their favorites and boo the ones they hate.

The best thing about the WWE product is that this babyface-heel meter is not static. Indeed, it is a dynamic aspect that makes tuning in worth it. Over time, writers make Superstars switch between being the good and the bad guy. It's a staple of wrestling and keeps fans and the Superstars themselves engaged and the product refreshing.

However, there have been some wrestlers who have stayed in one camp throughout. They have either remained on the side of virtue or one of villainy without ever making the switch. We look at two WWE Superstars who have never turned heel and two who have played the villain throughout their careers.

#4. A WWE Superstar who has never turned heel: The Ultimate Warrior

The Ultimate Warrior was a real-life superhero

The Ultimate Warrior is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He was an inspiration to millions and a hero to the world. Indeed, with a name like The Ultimate Warrior, there's no way you can even associate him with the dark side.

Throughout his stint in WWE, Warrior thrived as an all-conquering babyface. He beat the best names in the business and stood out as an inspiring figure to everyone watching. The Hall of Famer's name was used for the prestigious Warrior Award, a felicitation that celebrates individuals who showed the spirit of the legend in their lives.

Watching his career back, you become eager to do the right and honorable thing, which says it all really.

#3. A Superstar who never turned face: Baron Corbin

It's perhaps unfair to put Baron Corbin on this list given he is still an active competitor. However, we can't even imagine him as a face given the legendary heat magnet he is.

Corbin's talent for getting booed out of every arena he steps into is unbelievable. Everyone loves to see him on the receiving end of losses and beatings. Even his recent repackaging, trade to WWE RAW, and association with JBL is peak heel stuff.

The former Constable is someone who has mastered the dark arts of wrestling. We hope he remains a villain throughout his career and mixes it up with our favorites.

#2. A Superstar who never turned heel: Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is the WWE Superstar who embodies the 'never say die' attitude. His unwavering spirit and resilience have made him one of the all-time great babyfaces. Throughout his stellar career, he has never turned heel, which is a testament to how popular he is as the lovable good guy.

Fans love to see Mysterio defy the odds and win. From his legendary Royal Rumble win to his defeat of JBL at WrestleMania, he has given us many great underdog moments. Even though Mr. 619 is nearing the end of his career, we are willing to wager that he will retire as a pure babyface.

#1. A Superstar who never turned face: The Iron Sheik

This man generated more heat than furnaces

The foreign heel gimmick is one of the most overused tropes in professional wrestling. However, it is still as timeless as ever, and the one who arguably nailed it the most was The Iron Sheik.

Sheik was a chronic America hater, but is still one of the greatest heels of all time. While he was active, there wasn't a crowd he had in the palm of his hand. He could manipulate any audience and have them hate his guts.

The nuclear heat he generated also made him one of the best WWE Superstars for babyfaces to work with, because anyone standing opposite him instantly seemed like the best person in the world.

The Iranian was so good at his job that he stuck to the heel persona even after he stopped wrestling. He gave WWE no reason to turn him face, and we are so glad for it.

