2 WWE superstars who need a new theme song and 2 WWE superstars who don't

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 104 // 31 Oct 2018, 21:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dean Ambrose and Becky Lynch recently turned heel but have continued using their old theme song

A theme song helps in elevating a superstar. Not only does the theme song help in developing an attraction towards the superstar but they also give a hint regarding the character they would portray on screen. Superstars like Bayley, Becky Lynch, Finn Balor, John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode and The New Day develop a connection with the WWE Universe due to their theme song. Even jobbers like Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel became popular due to their catchy theme song (B Team).

Several superstars like Mandy Rose, Naomi, Sonya Deville and Baron Corbin have rejuvenated their careers with a change in the theme song. While almost all the superstars have been given perfect theme songs by the WWE Creative there are 2 superstars who need a new entrance theme.

There are also 2 superstars whom the WWE Creative would be thinking of giving a new song but they don't need one:

#1 Needs a new one - Aiden English

Aiden has no entrance theme!

The Shakespeare of WWE does not have his own theme song. As seen on SmackDown Live episodes, he walks out with the screens going black and no music in the background. Aiden English could prove to be one of the best heels on the blue brand if booked properly. And the step in that direction is to give the former Vaudevillian member a new theme song.

The only WWE in-ring performers who make an entrance without a theme song are the jobbers who make one-time appearances for a squash match. It is quite baffling that the WWE Creative team has not assigned a theme song to English since it has been a long time his tag team partner Simon Gotch was released.

1 / 4 NEXT