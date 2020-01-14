3 WWE Superstars who should win the Women's Royal Rumble and 2 who shouldn't

Who will win it this year?

Royal Rumble, first pay-per-view of the year, is scheduled to take place in Houston, Texas. The show is just two weeks away, and it is approaching quickly to give a taste of the WrestleMania season, which officially starts from Royal Rumble.

Taking the women's revolution to a new stature last year, WWE made history. With that in mind, the company will be aiming to do the same this year, and the focus will be on the women's Royal Rumble match.

The first-ever women's Royal Rumble match was held in 2018, which was won by Asuka. Last year, Becky Lynch was victorious in the second women's Royal Rumble match and eventually main-evented the Grandest Stage of Them All. The anticipation will be sky-high for this year as well, and there are several front-runners for the match.

In this article, we take a look at three women who should win the women's Royal Rumble match and 2 who shouldn't.

#3 Should win: Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks' name shouldn't be surprising here, and she deserves to headline WrestleMania, winning the women's Royal Rumble match this year. A Rumble Rumble victory will allow her to have a blockbuster start of the year, after a substandard last year.

Banks became the first-ever Women's Tag Team Champions last year, but she lost the twin belts at WrestleMania 35, which prompted her to take a hiatus and her future looked uncertain in the company. Upon her return to the ring, Banks has been booked strongly, but she is yet to touch the gold.

If WWE wants to create a captivating storyline heading to WrestleMania, the feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley could garner the attention, who are currently best friends. After a win at Royal Rumble this year, Banks could set her eyes on the SmackDown Women's Championship, considering she is yet to win the blue belt in her career.

