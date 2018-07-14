Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
20 Best WWE Segments of 2018 so far (20-11)

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.06K   //    14 Jul 2018, 17:57 IST

20 best WWE Segments of 2018 so far
Ronda Rousey smacks Triple H through a table

WWE is nowhere close to its prime and the recent Raw ratings are a testament to it. Blame it on the three-hour long format or the disinteresting storylines, WWE isn't doing their job perfectly.

However, there were some shining lights in the dark 2018. From Ronda Rousey's contract signing to Braun Strowman's destructions, WWE proved that they could bounce back with these segments.

And, then there was Daniel Bryan's announcement. Daniel Bryan told a wonderful comeback story and teased a wonderful match.

We don't know if WWE will continue with these segments in the latter half of 2018, or simply wash them off.

Without any further ado, here is the first installment of the 20 best segments of 2018 so far.

#20 AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, and Shane McMahon kick off first SmackDown of 2018 (SmackDown- 2 January)


On the last SmackDown of 2017, Kevin Owens defeated AJ Styles thanks to Sami Zayn and Shane McMahon's interference. Furthermore, AJ Styles was set to face Sami Zayn in the night's main event. The 'Phenomenal One' kicked-off the show acknowledging the audience that last week's loss wouldn't affect his performance tonight. He would call out Daniel Bryan and demand why he had even allowed Sami Zayn to be at ringside in the first place.

Daniel Bryan would make his way to the ring and answer AJ Styles' question only for Shane McMahon to interfere. He alleged that Daniel Bryan is favoring Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn recently and isn't doing his job as a General Manager well enough. Shane McMahon would further announce that he would be in the ringside to so as to nullify Kevin Owens' effect. Daniel Bryan would wrap it up by saying that if Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon both would be at ringside, it only makes sense for him to be also at ringside.

AJ Styles isn't Stone Cold when it comes to mic-work, but he showed that he isn't Roman Reigns either. Meanwhile, Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan did a decent work to make the segment a worthwhile watch. The story was made clear in this segment. The rising dissension between Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon would only help Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and push back AJ Styles.

WWE Raw The Usos New Day Daniel Bryan Ronda Rousey
