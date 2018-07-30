20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time

Superstars that entertained generations

WWE is the most successful wrestling promotion of all time and will perhaps remain so, forever. The company in its 39 years have delivered some of the most entertaining moments that will be cherished by legions of its fans forever.

All these fascinating moments have stayed with us and have transcended generations due to the characters' strong portrayal of the emotions and his craft.

Superstars like Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, the Ultimate Warrior, Andre the Giant, Macho Man Randy Savage, Owen Hart, Bret the Hitman Hart, Ric Flair, and many others have catapulted their status to the very top of professional wrestling.

Considering that these superstars are the pioneers of WWE and their contribution is too significant to be judged upon. Since the article particularly relies on wrestlers who have ruled the 21st century, it would be wrong to include these icons.

So, without further ado, let's dive back into history and analyze the monumental careers of these superstars who changed the landscape of the industry for good.

Here are the top 20 greatest WWE wrestlers of all time.

#20 Kane

History will always cherish the Big Red Machine

A strong man with an undeniable potential, Kane's character is perhaps one of the most iconic yet under-utilized in professional wrestling history.

Despite struggling to make a name for himself in independent circuits, Glenn Jacobs eventually made his way to WWF in 1997 as Undertaker's half-brother.

His dark and demented disposition made for good television which eventually elevated his career and made Undertaker's persona even more relevant.

Widely regarded as one of the most memorable debuts in history, the former World Champion destroyed his own brother and went on to become a pivotal member of the Attitude Era.

The 51-year old has not looked back since and has had exceptional feuds with the Undertaker, Stone Cold, Daniel Bryan, and many others.

A character of his calibre has been able to engage the audience, scare them with his demonic presence, and make them laugh with his quirky humour. The Machine has done it all.

His rivalry with the Undertaker and subsequent alliance with him later, as the Brothers of Destruction remains a career highlight for the recently returned Monster.

It's a damn shame that Vinnie Mac never actually understood the potential of Kane's character. Despite being criticized by the WWE Universe, Kane will always remain one of the most pivotal wrestlers in history and his contribution will never be erased from WWE's history.

