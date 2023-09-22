20-time champion to become the next WWE legend to confront Austin Theory on SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility

Austin Theory has emerged as a major star on WWE SmackDown, having been the Money in the Bank contract holder and a United States Champion. He has also shared the ring with plenty of legends in recent memory.

At last year's edition of WrestleMania, Austin Theory faced Pat McAfee in a one-on-one contest, after which he shared the frame with Stone Cold Steve Austin. More recently, he was featured in a segment with The Rock on WWE SmackDown. Could yet another legend return and confront the upstart star?

This legend is none other than Randy Orton. The 20-time champion in WWE last wrestled over a year ago and hasn't been on television ever since. He suffered a career-threatening back injury and has been recovering steadily. While his in-ring comeback was doubtful, fans recently saw him entering the Performance Center. There's a chance he is cleared to compete and will return soon.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton could fit in perfectly on the blue brand along with other legends like John Cena and Rey Mysterio. He could realistically be involved in a program with Austin Theory, who seemingly doesn't have a new rival yet. The two could be fascinating opponents and may headline a future premium live event. This is just a speculation for now, but possible in the near future.

Austin Theory has been in the spotlight of WWE SmackDown for a while

As noted above, Austin Theory was a former United States Champion on the blue brand. He lost the title to Rey Mysterio in shocking fashion, and the company used his loss to build towards the anticipated battle between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar.

Expand Tweet

The youngster has now formed an alliance with The Aussie Icon Grayson Waller, and the two have been shining bright together. On last week's WWE SmackDown, Theory shared the ring with The Rock while Waller hosted a talk show segment featuring John Cena. The two have been pivotal pieces on the blue brand and could challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships soon.

Do you think Randy Orton could have an impressive feud with Theory? Let us know in the comments section.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star