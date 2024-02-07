20-time WWE champion to appear on SmackDown and injure Solo Sikoa? Exploring potential WrestleMania match

Solo Sikoa successfully helped Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble, but could the former face serious consequences on Friday Night SmackDown?

After substantial help from Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns managed to defeat Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Tribal Chief seemingly set up his Road to WrestleMania 40 involving The Rock and Cody Rhodes. However, Solo Sikoa is not currently involved in a rivalry. A legendary star may attack The Enforcer to start a feud on WWE SmackDown.

The star in question is none other than Randy Orton. The Viper has not appeared on television since the 2024 Royal Rumble, and the upcoming episode of the blue brand will be a good opportunity for his comeback. Randy could unleash his vicious side and go on to attack The Enforcer of The Bloodline. This narrative could potentially lead to the 30-year-old star getting injured.

Considering the 20-time champion's past, The Apex Predator intentionally injuring his rival is never out of the question. While this scenario is not confirmed to happen, it will be interesting to see where the story goes if something like this materializes.

What else could Solo Sikoa do on WWE SmackDown?

After a questionable segment last week, Cody Rhodes is advertised to appear on WWE SmackDown this week. If The American Nightmare indeed chooses to challenge Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa may appear at the show to unleash a vicious assault. The encounter could help Cody turn into the biggest babyface in WWE history.

Given the fact that Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles have not appeared on television since the 2024 Royal Rumble, The Street Champ may realistically attack any one of the veterans to keep the storyline moving forward.

If the Stamford-based company plans to start an entirely new rivalry, Solo may ignite a feud with someone like Sheamus, Pete Dunne, Kevin Owens, or perhaps Bron Breakker. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be crucial for The Enforcer, to say the least.

Whom do you think The Enforcer should feud with? Let us know in the comments section below.

