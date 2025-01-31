20-year friendship to end, Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 41 opponent revealed? 5 things that can happen if Randy Orton wins the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble could trigger many top stars’ return to the ring, including Randy Orton. The Viper has been out since taking a Package Piledriver from Kevin Owens.

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are among the top names who could return at the Women’s Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, the Men’s Rumble could see AJ Styles and Randy Orton return to the middle. The Viper could instantly become a favorite to win the contest if he enters the contest. It would be great to see him go all along and surprise many WWE fans.

Check out the five things that can happen if Randy Orton wins the 2025 WWE Men’s Royal Rumble match.

#5. Cody Rhodes could lose another friend in WWE

Cody Rhodes’ WWE return has seen him lose many friends. He has been looking to become one of the greatest of all time, and that could come at the expense of Randy Orton’s friendship.

The two men have been close for almost 20 years, but a Royal Rumble win for The Viper could change all that. WWE fans could see him tease a potential match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41 before he turns to Cody Rhodes instead.

The angle could see him turn heel and attack Rhodes a few times before the two men finally meet at 'Mania. It could be the perfect time for Randy to win another world title.

#4. Roman Reigns could get his rumored match at WWE WrestleMania 41

One of the biggest rumored matches for the upcoming 'Mania event involves Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The two men could go head-to-head in one of the biggest matches of the year.

Both men will be entering the Royal Rumble, and a win for either could see them face Cody Rhodes or Gunther at WrestleMania 41. It seems unlikely that either man will lose the title before The Show of Shows to allow Reigns or Punk to walk into the event as the champion.

A win for Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble could keep original plans intact without disappointing fans. Most WWE fans will remain content with The Viper winning the Rumble.

Meanwhile, Triple H could book a marquee contest between Roman Reigns and CM Punk without a title on the line. Their big match wouldn’t need any added stipulations or championships to attract fans.

#3. Kevin Owens could make a big revelation following WWE Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens has been keeping Cody Rhodes busy in a rivalry since the end of 2024. In fact, he seems to be slowly triggering a heel turn for The American Nightmare.

Meanwhile, he removed Randy Orton from the competition, and many believe that The Viper will return to target him. Instead, the two men could be up to something behind the scenes that will soon be revealed.

Orton could become the last man standing in the ring with Roman Reigns before Kevin Owens appears to help The Viper eliminate the former Universal Champion. It can then be revealed that they worked together to get back at Reigns and Cody.

This would open the doors to a bigger rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. It would be incredible to see what he can do, especially once he gets back together with Owens.

#2. A WrestleMania 41 win will bring him closer to John Cena’s record

John Cena returned to WWE to have a successful retirement tour and reach a personal milestone. He wants to set the record for the most world titles in the company.

Meanwhile, Randy Orton is not too far behind and could catch up to The Greatest of All Time. Fans could see Orton win the big one at WrestleMania, marking another incredible moment for the veteran.

The move could excite many fans who believe the top two champions aren’t entertaining enough. It could also begin the race between Cena and Orton to reach the 17-world title record before the former retires.

#1. Randy Orton’s long-running friendship could come to an end

Winning the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble could bring Randy Orton closer to another world title. He could win the championship as a heel at WrestleMania 41 to ignite one of the best rivalries of 2025.

Cena and Orton could lock horns in the former’s final run in WWE. That could see them compete for the world title at SummerSlam 2025. The biggest match of the year could see a heel Randy Orton do everything he can to prevent his former friend from winning his 17th world championship.

The storyline could match Randy Orton, the most hated heel in the company’s history if he succeeds in preventing Cena from going all the way. A win for The Greatest of All Time could be a bonus for his loyal fans in his final run.

