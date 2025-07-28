  • home icon
20-year-old debuting superstar to cost AJ Styles the Intercontinental Championship? Exploring SummerSlam possibility

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Jul 28, 2025 14:26 GMT
AJ Styles attacked on SmackDown (Image credits: WWE.com)

WWE SummerSlam 2025 will take place this weekend at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. One of the matches for the show will see AJ Styles face Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. That said, while many viewers expect Styles to secure the title at the forthcoming event, he might suffer a loss in a shocking twist, thanks to a debuting superstar.

AJ Styles has pursued an IC Title shot against Dominik Mysterio for the past few weeks. He finally got what he wanted after 'Dirty' Dom was medically cleared on last week's edition of RAW. The two will now look to square off at The Biggest Party of The Summer with Dominik's Intercontinental Championship on the line.

However, in a massive turn of events at the summer spectacle, Leon Slater might make a shocking debut in WWE during the high-stakes bout and cost AJ Styles a potential title win while turning heel. The 20-year-old won the X Division Title last week on TNA Slamiversary. Following his victory that night, he was endorsed as the future of the promotion by The Phenomenal One before the latter said goodbye to fans.

That said, Slater might make a surprising debut in the Stamford-based promotion at SummerSlam and cost Styles, helping Dominik retain the gold. Interestingly, this could set up AJ's TNA return match against the X Division Champion and possibly have him put the title on the line.

While the above scenario might sound promising, it is speculative as of this writing. It remains to be seen how things will shape up at SummerSlam 2025.

AJ Styles to become the new TNA X Division Champion?

If the above scenario takes place, AJ Styles might pull off a massive win in his potential return match in TNA against Leon Slater and possibly become the new X Division Champion.

TNA could be looking towards having Styles return to action in his old stomping grounds after he had bid an emotional farewell to fans last week at the promotion's Slamiversary event, and having The Phenomenal One crowned as the X Division Champion might help the company bring him back for a brief run, at the very least.

That said, this angle is purely speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

