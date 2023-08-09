20 year veteran to win first WWE title in over 7 years? Exploring the possibility!

WWE free agent Mustafa Ali made a major proclamation on the latest episode of NXT. The Disruptor battled Axiom in a hard-hitting and gut-wrenching bout. In the end, Ali won with the 450 Splash. Of course, that was after "accidentally" toying with Axiom's mask and knocking the Spanish star off the turnbuckle to the floor.

After the big victory, Mustafa looked directly into the camera and made a very clear and direct challenge. The talented star put Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee, the two men fighting over the North American Championship later in the night, on notice.

Ali went as far as to tell them that he's next in line and that he plans to begin his campaign toward getting a shot at the coveted title on next week's upcoming episode of NXT. Interestingly, if Ali is successful in his pursuit of gold, he'd win his first-ever title in the company.

WWE @WWE



Could @AliWWE be the future NXT North American Champion? 🤔



#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/V2kztY4VV4 "Whoever is the winner of tonight's North American Championship Match, I want you to know, that I'm next in line."Could @AliWWE be the future NXT North American Champion? 🤔

The talented performer first began wrestling professionally back in 2003. He first ended up with WWE thanks to his participation in the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016. Since that time, he's been a regular on 205 Live, RAW, SmackDown, and now NXT.

It is almost shocking to learn that Ali never won a title once throughout the past seven years. If all goes according to plan, however, that could change in the coming weeks and months.

WWE NXT ended in chaos

Mustafa Ali made it clear to both Dragon Lee and Mustafa Ali what he had next. The two then went on to clash in the main event of WWE NXT. Rhea Ripley was in Dominik's corner and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio was in Lee's.

While the bout was phenomenal and both men looked great, it was Dirty Dom who stood tall in the end. This was primarily thanks to assistance from The Eradicator of The Jugment Day, who hit Lee with a championship belt.

The chaos didn't just end there, however. As Dom and Rhea were celebrating, they seemingly shifted their focus to Rey, who confronted Dominik. It was then that Lyra Valkyria appeared to fight off the Women's World Champion.

Despite all of the chaos, Dominik is still the WWE NXT North American Champion. While Rhea will likely have to deal with Lyra going forward, will Dirty Dom end up having to face Mustafa Ali one-on-one? If The Disruptor has his way, it may happen sooner rather than later.

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here