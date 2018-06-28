2018 WWE Half-Year Report: Best Male Superstar

Daniel Bryan, Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are in the top 10

With July almost on the horizon, it’s time to take a look at how WWE’s Superstars have been performing in the first six months of 2018.

There are currently 74 men competing on the main roster – 42 on Raw and 32 on SmackDown Live – and fans have witnessed over 300 matches across the two brands so far this year, but who stands out as the Best Male Superstar?

Finn Balor, for example, has been involved in some of the most exciting matches we’ve seen on Raw in recent months, but how does he rank compared to the rest of the red brand's roster?

And does AJ Styles, WWE’s most impressive in-ring competitor over the last couple of years, deserve to be at the top of the list? Or has his long-term rival Shinsuke Nakamura been a better performer over the last six months?

In this article, we’ve trawled through the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters to decide on our Top 10 male WWE Superstars of the year. Let us know in the comment section if you agree or disagree!

#10 Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy is currently a Raw Tag Team champion

If we’d have predicted this half-year list at the start of January, there’s no way Matt Hardy would have been in the top 10 WWE Superstars. However, he has revitalized his career over the last six months, winning the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 before reclaiming the Raw Tag Team titles with Bray Wyatt.

Of course, the highlight of the year for Matt came in March when, for the first time on WWE television, he competed in an Ultimate Deletion match at the Hardy Compound, defeating – and, most importantly, DELETING – long-term nemesis Bray before throwing him into the Lake of Reincarnation.

Fast forward a few months and it’s simply WONDERFUL to see the two former enemies on the same page!