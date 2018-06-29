2018 WWE Half-Year Report: Most Improved Superstar

Seth Rollins' babyface character has improved significantly in 2018

With July almost on the horizon, it’s time to take a look at how WWE’s Superstars have been performing in the first six months of 2018.

There are currently 99 people competing on the main roster – 55 on Raw and 44 on SmackDown Live – and fans have witnessed over 300 matches from across the two brands so far this year, but who stands out as the Most Improved Superstar?

In 2017, Braun Strowman, Jinder Mahal and Jason Jordan were among the male performers who exceeded expectations over the course of the year, while the women’s division saw the emergence of Lana and Carmella as surprise contenders to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

In 2018, however, there hasn’t been quite as many breakout stars in the first half of the year as many people anticipated, with several recent call-ups from NXT yet to truly make their mark on the main roster.

Having trawled through the Raw and SmackDown Live personnel, we’ve managed to find five WWE Superstars who are worthy of praise in our Most Improved Superstars category, which takes into account character progression just as much as improved in-ring performances.

So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at who made the cut – and you can let us know in the comment section if you agree or disagree!

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura won the 2018 Royal Rumble

Having become one of the most popular Superstars in NXT history in such a short amount of time, there were huge expectations for Shinsuke Nakamura when he joined the SmackDown Live roster following WrestleMania 33.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go according to plan during his first year with the blue brand, both from an in-ring perspective – his PPV rivalries with Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal were disappointing – and from a babyface character perspective.

However, this year has seen a huge change in “The King of Strong Style” and, as one of the best heels in WWE right now, he is finally starting to produce the exciting matches we first expected him to have when he moved up to the main roster last year.